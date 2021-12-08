 SpartanMag - Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/8/21): Commitment, new offers and more
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-08 18:45:31 -0600') }} football

Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/8/21): Commitment, new offers and more

Jason Killop • SpartanMag
Staff

We are kicking off a new feature at SpartanMag called the Nightly Recruiting Briefing. As the title indicates, we plan to provide a digest of the day's recruiting events, with some insight and scoop mixed in.

In today's Briefing, we recap topics that have been discussed on the message board with some additional insight when applicable. There will also be small tidbits thrown into these updates that are newsworthy but didn't yield their own threads.

Transfer Portal Commitment

Jacoby Windmon, a linebacker transfer out of UNLV, committed to Michigan State Wednesday afternoon. As one of the most electric players in the portal, Windmon held offers from Texas, Penn State, and many more. Michigan State held off a late push from Penn State to land Windmon.

SpartanMag.com had been hearing he was close to committing after his official visit over the weekend but James Franklin was in Las Vegas for an in-home with Windmon on Monday morning. The late push from Penn State was not enough to sway Windmon away from the Spartans. The article on his commitment can be found here. We will have more follow-up on his commitment shortly at SpartanMag.com.

New 2023 Offers

Chris Kapilovic offered the 6-foot-8, 280-pound Indiana OT Luke Burgess on Tuesday evening. Burgess, a 2023 recruit, holds 14 offers including Oregon, Arizona State, Kentucky, and more. He had been in contact with Michigan State recruiting assistants for a few months before receiving the offer.

"Coach Kap and I texted during the season and called once during season," Burgess said. "When he offered he gave me the rundown on Michigan State. They are a team I have personally had a lot of interest in this season. He said they are building something special and he wants me to come join it."

Burgess has watched the Spartans' 10-win season from afar and has been impressed.

"They have done well this season and I happened to watch them a lot. They had a lot of big wins," Burgess said. "I also have a friend who I played with my freshman year who plays on their defensive line - Kyle King."

King was a redshirt freshman defensive lineman this fall for Michigan State. King saw the field off the bench for Michigan State in six games in 2021. King has spoken to Burgess about Michigan State.

"He said he personally likes it a lot, which is why he committed there," Burgess said. "He said everything is great. I’ll be taking a visit in January and am excited to see for myself."

On that visit he discussed what he hopes to see.

"My big thing is just being able to talk to the coaches more and especially in person, as well as seeing the facilities," he said.

Burgess did not visit any colleges this fall.

Michigan State also offered 2023 6-foot-6 DE Joseph Mupoyi out of Washington, DC. Mupoyi is a raw talent who just began playing football this season. he posted 47 tackles (27 solo) with 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 37 quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in his first season. Mupoyi discusses the Michigan State offer here, along with comments from his defensive coordinator about him as a player and the transition to football.

New 2024 offer

William Peagler offered 2024 four-star Florida RB commit Jerrick Gibson on Wednesday evening. Gibson is out of Jonesboro, Ga. Michigan State becomes his second offer, other than Florida. With over two years until 2024 signing day, Michigan State being just the second offer for Gibson could be a positive down the line.

Also, Gibson committed to the Gators when Dan Mullen was head coach. Mullen was fired late this season, and Florida hired Billy Napier on Nov. 28. It remains to be seen whether Gibson will totally re-open his recruitment.

COACHES ON THE ROAD

Getting back to the 2022 recruiting chase, Chris Kapilovic was in to see Goodwin on Wednesday ahead of his official visit to Michigan State this weekend. It will be Goodwin's fifth and final official visit of his recruiting process.

Goodwin is the biggest target on Michigan State's remaining wish list. He is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the Midwest, a mammoth human being and the type of player who could single-handedly direction of the Michigan State offensive line.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will see Goodwin Friday before Goodwin leaves for his visit to East Lansing. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M will also be in this week.

The Word: Michigan State made up consirable ground in this recruitment midway through the fall. At times, there were whispers around the program that the Spartan had moved into the lead. Then Alabama came on strong and Michigan State had to keep chopping as Kentucky tried to hold onto him. Batting last isn't a bad position for Michigan State, but a lot of work needs to be done. The suspense on this one could go down to the morning of signing day on Dec. 15.

Back to the 2023 picture, MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson swung by the high school of 2023 QB Cameron Edge in Smyrna, DE, Wednesday afternoon. Edge originally planned to visit Michigan State for the Penn State football game but was unable to make it due to high school playoffs.

On why he wants to visit Michigan State:

"They had a great year and a really, really good, QB-friendly offense," Edge said. "I also would go to war for Coach Tucker. He just seems like a coach you would want to play for."

Edge also called Jay Johnson one of his favorite coaches to talk to.

2023 target sets commitment date

Michigan State coaches have been recruiting 2023 prospect Cole Martin, son of former Spartan Demetrice Martin, who is currently the DB coach at Colorado. Sources in Arizona tell SpartanMag it is looking like it will be USC for Cole Martin as of now. Colorado, Arizona State, Michigan State and UCLA are the top group.

RUMORS OF ANOTHER TRANSFER COMMITMENT?

Shortly after the commitment of Jacoby Windmon, the Michigan State coaching staff sent out a string of tweets hinting at more to come.

SpartanMag.com insiders have heard that the current visit of Mississippi State transfer Aaron Brule is going quite well. Brule (pronounced Brulé) is visiting Michigan State Wednesday through Friday of this week.

He is a former four-star recruit out of New Orleans who started at Mississippi State.

Brule (6-1, 235) was regarded as one of the faces of the Mississippi State defense heading into the season. He was selected by Bulldog coaches to go to SEC Media Days as a representative of the team, for interviews.

In four seasons at Mississippi State, he had 142 tackles and eight sacks. He had 54 tackles and three sacks in 11 games for Mississippi State in 2021 but lost his starting job for a pair of games midway through the season. He regained the starting job, but didn't quite measure back up to the standard he set in 2020 when he had 76 tackles and four sacks. Now, he apparently is interested in new scenery, and Michigan State is interested in him.

Michigan State is also in the thick of it for Florida DE transfer Khris Bogle. Bogle is rumored to be considering a visit to Alabama and Kentucky. Michigan State jumped out to a strong lead after his weekend visit to Michigan State. There was chatter from good sources that a commitment could be forthcoming. But Alabama and Kentucky entered the fray in the meantime, with each of them vying for an official visit. Florida is also trying to hang onto him.

Bogle is looking for an every-down role. He played behind surging NFL prospect Brenton Cox this season. Cox battled injuries earlier in the year but finished the season strong. When Cox indicated that he will likely return to Florida, Bogle - who has NFL potential of his own - decided to test the portal waters. Michigan State pounced.

(Jim Comparoni contributed to this report).

