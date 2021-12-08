Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/8/21): Commitment, new offers and more

We are kicking off a new feature at SpartanMag called the Nightly Recruiting Briefing. As the title indicates, we plan to provide a digest of the day's recruiting events, with some insight and scoop mixed in. In today's Briefing, we recap topics that have been discussed on the message board with some additional insight when applicable. There will also be small tidbits thrown into these updates that are newsworthy but didn't yield their own threads.

Transfer Portal Commitment

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Cb3JuIHRvIGxvc2UgYnV0IEkgZ290dGEgd2luLCBzdGF5ZWQgZG93 biBiZWF0IHRoZSBvZGRzIGltIHRoYW5raW5nIEdvZCBhZ2Fpbi4uPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9tdHVja2VyP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaF9tdHVja2VyPC9hPiDwn6SdICAgICAgICAg ICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9HT0dSRUVOP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jR09HUkVFTjwvYT4uLvCfn6LimqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0R5SHpYM1Jud28iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EeUh6WDNSbndv PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpXaW5kbW9uIChASlcxTkRNT04pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlcxTkRNT04vc3RhdHVzLzE0Njg2Mzg0 Mzg4MTU1MjY5MTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Jacoby Windmon, a linebacker transfer out of UNLV, committed to Michigan State Wednesday afternoon. As one of the most electric players in the portal, Windmon held offers from Texas, Penn State, and many more. Michigan State held off a late push from Penn State to land Windmon. SpartanMag.com had been hearing he was close to committing after his official visit over the weekend but James Franklin was in Las Vegas for an in-home with Windmon on Monday morning. The late push from Penn State was not enough to sway Windmon away from the Spartans. The article on his commitment can be found here. We will have more follow-up on his commitment shortly at SpartanMag.com.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdHJpY3RseSBCaWRuZXp6Li7wn6SdIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VkaXR6aGQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNF ZGl0emhkPC9hPiAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICoqSSBE TyBOT1QgT1dOIFRIRSBSSUdIVFMgVE8gVEhJUyBNVVNJQyoqIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby96dFZSN3FDbU5DIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20venRW UjdxQ21OQzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKV2luZG1vbiAoQEpXMU5ETU9OKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pXMU5ETU9OL3N0YXR1cy8x NDY1ODA2NzE3NDEzODIyNDY1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

New 2023 Offers

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoQ0thcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hDS2FwPC9hPiBJIGFtIHZlcnkgZXhjaXRlZCBhbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0 byBhbm5vdW5jZSB0aGF0IEkgaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZlZCBhIE9mZmVyIGZyb20g TWljaGlnYW4gU3RhdGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEhIfCfn6LimqrvuI8gSHVnZSB0 aGFua3MgdG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENL YXA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQ0thcDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OUENvYWNoUmFscGg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5QQ29hY2hSYWxwaDwvYT4gIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HT0dSRUVOP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR09HUkVFTjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvLzVCVlpGdzlwUnEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS81QlZaRnc5 cFJxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEx1a2UgQnVyZ2VzcyAoQGxzYnVyZ2VzczA5 OCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sc2J1cmdlc3MwOTgv c3RhdHVzLzE0NjgzMzUwMzQxMzQ0MTc0MTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNywgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Chris Kapilovic offered the 6-foot-8, 280-pound Indiana OT Luke Burgess on Tuesday evening. Burgess, a 2023 recruit, holds 14 offers including Oregon, Arizona State, Kentucky, and more. He had been in contact with Michigan State recruiting assistants for a few months before receiving the offer. "Coach Kap and I texted during the season and called once during season," Burgess said. "When he offered he gave me the rundown on Michigan State. They are a team I have personally had a lot of interest in this season. He said they are building something special and he wants me to come join it." Burgess has watched the Spartans' 10-win season from afar and has been impressed. "They have done well this season and I happened to watch them a lot. They had a lot of big wins," Burgess said. "I also have a friend who I played with my freshman year who plays on their defensive line - Kyle King." King was a redshirt freshman defensive lineman this fall for Michigan State. King saw the field off the bench for Michigan State in six games in 2021. King has spoken to Burgess about Michigan State. "He said he personally likes it a lot, which is why he committed there," Burgess said. "He said everything is great. I’ll be taking a visit in January and am excited to see for myself." On that visit he discussed what he hopes to see. "My big thing is just being able to talk to the coaches more and especially in person, as well as seeing the facilities," he said. Burgess did not visit any colleges this fall.

Michigan State also offered 2023 6-foot-6 DE Joseph Mupoyi out of Washington, DC. Mupoyi is a raw talent who just began playing football this season. he posted 47 tackles (27 solo) with 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 37 quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in his first season. Mupoyi discusses the Michigan State offer here, along with comments from his defensive coordinator about him as a player and the transition to football.

New 2024 offer

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBoYXZpbmcgYSBjb252ZXJzYXRpb24gd2l0aCBjb2FjaCBQ ZWFnbGVyIEkgYW0gaG9ub3JlZCBhbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIG15 IHNlY29uZCBEMSBvZmZlciBmcm9tIE1pY2hpZ2FuIHN0YXRl8J+OifCfmY/w n4+/PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2JsZXNz ZWQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNibGVzc2Vk PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvZ3Jl YXRmdWw/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNncmVh dGZ1bDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9taWNoaWdh bnN0YXRldT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWljaGlnYW5zdGF0ZXU8 L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUGVhZ2xlcldpbGxp YW0/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBlYWdsZXJXaWxsaWFtPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05QX0Zsb3JpZGE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5QX0Zsb3JpZGE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9Oc0M5aDNOcHk0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vTnNDOWgzTnB5 NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKZXJyaWNrNCAoQGdpYnNvbl9qZXJyaWNrKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dpYnNvbl9qZXJyaWNrL3N0 YXR1cy8xNDY4NzMwMDA1NzY1MjA2MDI0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkRlY2VtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

William Peagler offered 2024 four-star Florida RB commit Jerrick Gibson on Wednesday evening. Gibson is out of Jonesboro, Ga. Michigan State becomes his second offer, other than Florida. With over two years until 2024 signing day, Michigan State being just the second offer for Gibson could be a positive down the line. Also, Gibson committed to the Gators when Dan Mullen was head coach. Mullen was fired late this season, and Florida hired Billy Napier on Nov. 28. It remains to be seen whether Gibson will totally re-open his recruitment.

COACHES ON THE ROAD

Getting back to the 2022 recruiting chase, Chris Kapilovic was in to see Goodwin on Wednesday ahead of his official visit to Michigan State this weekend. It will be Goodwin's fifth and final official visit of his recruiting process. Goodwin is the biggest target on Michigan State's remaining wish list. He is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the Midwest, a mammoth human being and the type of player who could single-handedly direction of the Michigan State offensive line. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will see Goodwin Friday before Goodwin leaves for his visit to East Lansing. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M will also be in this week. The Word: Michigan State made up consirable ground in this recruitment midway through the fall. At times, there were whispers around the program that the Spartan had moved into the lead. Then Alabama came on strong and Michigan State had to keep chopping as Kentucky tried to hold onto him. Batting last isn't a bad position for Michigan State, but a lot of work needs to be done. The suspense on this one could go down to the morning of signing day on Dec. 15.

Back to the 2023 picture, MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson swung by the high school of 2023 QB Cameron Edge in Smyrna, DE, Wednesday afternoon. Edge originally planned to visit Michigan State for the Penn State football game but was unable to make it due to high school playoffs. On why he wants to visit Michigan State: "They had a great year and a really, really good, QB-friendly offense," Edge said. "I also would go to war for Coach Tucker. He just seems like a coach you would want to play for." Edge also called Jay Johnson one of his favorite coaches to talk to.

2023 target sets commitment date

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SZWdhcmRpbmcgVGhlIERlY2VtYmVyIDl0aCBBbm5vdW5jZW1lbnQu IFNlZSBZb3UgSmFudWFyeSAxc3QsIDIwMjIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby90MzAwaFE4NHF6Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vdDMwMGhRODRxejwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xlIE1hcnRpbiAoQGNvbGVtYXJ0aW4yMSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2xlbWFydGluMjEvc3RhdHVz LzE0Njg3MjAyNzk0NzYwNzI0NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVj ZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Michigan State coaches have been recruiting 2023 prospect Cole Martin, son of former Spartan Demetrice Martin, who is currently the DB coach at Colorado. Sources in Arizona tell SpartanMag it is looking like it will be USC for Cole Martin as of now. Colorado, Arizona State, Michigan State and UCLA are the top group.

RUMORS OF ANOTHER TRANSFER COMMITMENT?

Shortly after the commitment of Jacoby Windmon, the Michigan State coaching staff sent out a string of tweets hinting at more to come.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIHRoZSBwbGFjZSB0byBiZSEg8J+TjUFuZCBndWVzcyB3 aGF0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9wUmxrd3lDT0pQIj5waWMudHdp dHRlci5jb20vcFJsa3d5Q09KUDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTZWFuIExldnkg KEBTZWFuTGV2eU1TVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9T ZWFuTGV2eU1TVS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2ODY0MjcyMDQ0OTIzNjk5OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+nkPCfpJQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3E2bmpwYlhQ cEoiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9xNm5qcGJYUHBKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IERhcmllbiBIYXJyaXMgKEBESGFycmlzXzQ1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RIYXJyaXNfNDUvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njg2Mzk5MDU5NTgw NDM2NTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaW5n4oCmPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTmF0aGFuIEFwcGxlYmF1bSAoQEFw cGxlYmF1bU5hdGhhbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9B cHBsZWJhdW1OYXRoYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0Njg2Mzg4MzE5NzI5NTAwMjQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+8J+RgPCfkYDwn5GA8J+RgDwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5hdGhhbiBBcHBs ZWJhdW0gKEBBcHBsZWJhdW1OYXRoYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQXBwbGViYXVtTmF0aGFuL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY4NjM5MzY4MDgw NTEwOTc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDgsIDIwMjE8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZnIiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DcsOobWUgZGUgbGEgY3LDqG1lIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by96MVliUXRmZkU0Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vejFZYlF0ZmZFNDwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBTZWFuIExldnkgKEBTZWFuTGV2eU1TVSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZWFuTGV2eU1TVS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ2ODY4NTI1 OTA4MDI3ODAxOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA4LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=