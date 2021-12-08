Nightly Recruiting Briefing (12/8/21): Commitment, new offers and more

We are kicking off a new feature at SpartanMag called the Nightly Recruiting Briefing. As the title indicates, we plan to provide a digest of the day's recruiting events, with some insight and scoop mixed in.
In today's Briefing, we recap topics that have been discussed on the message board with some additional insight when applicable. There will also be small tidbits thrown into these updates that are newsworthy but didn't yield their own threads.
Transfer Portal Commitment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Jacoby Windmon, a linebacker transfer out of UNLV, committed to Michigan State Wednesday afternoon. As one of the most electric players in the portal, Windmon held offers from Texas, Penn State, and many more. Michigan State held off a late push from Penn State to land Windmon.
SpartanMag.com had been hearing he was close to committing after his official visit over the weekend but James Franklin was in Las Vegas for an in-home with Windmon on Monday morning. The late push from Penn State was not enough to sway Windmon away from the Spartans. The article on his commitment can be found here. We will have more follow-up on his commitment shortly at SpartanMag.com.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New 2023 Offers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Chris Kapilovic offered the 6-foot-8, 280-pound Indiana OT Luke Burgess on Tuesday evening. Burgess, a 2023 recruit, holds 14 offers including Oregon, Arizona State, Kentucky, and more. He had been in contact with Michigan State recruiting assistants for a few months before receiving the offer.
"Coach Kap and I texted during the season and called once during season," Burgess said. "When he offered he gave me the rundown on Michigan State. They are a team I have personally had a lot of interest in this season. He said they are building something special and he wants me to come join it."
Burgess has watched the Spartans' 10-win season from afar and has been impressed.
"They have done well this season and I happened to watch them a lot. They had a lot of big wins," Burgess said. "I also have a friend who I played with my freshman year who plays on their defensive line - Kyle King."
King was a redshirt freshman defensive lineman this fall for Michigan State. King saw the field off the bench for Michigan State in six games in 2021. King has spoken to Burgess about Michigan State.
"He said he personally likes it a lot, which is why he committed there," Burgess said. "He said everything is great. I’ll be taking a visit in January and am excited to see for myself."
On that visit he discussed what he hopes to see.
"My big thing is just being able to talk to the coaches more and especially in person, as well as seeing the facilities," he said.
Burgess did not visit any colleges this fall.
Michigan State also offered 2023 6-foot-6 DE Joseph Mupoyi out of Washington, DC. Mupoyi is a raw talent who just began playing football this season. he posted 47 tackles (27 solo) with 27 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, 37 quarterback hurries, a pass deflection and a forced fumble in his first season. Mupoyi discusses the Michigan State offer here, along with comments from his defensive coordinator about him as a player and the transition to football.
New 2024 offer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William Peagler offered 2024 four-star Florida RB commit Jerrick Gibson on Wednesday evening. Gibson is out of Jonesboro, Ga. Michigan State becomes his second offer, other than Florida. With over two years until 2024 signing day, Michigan State being just the second offer for Gibson could be a positive down the line.
Also, Gibson committed to the Gators when Dan Mullen was head coach. Mullen was fired late this season, and Florida hired Billy Napier on Nov. 28. It remains to be seen whether Gibson will totally re-open his recruitment.
COACHES ON THE ROAD
Getting back to the 2022 recruiting chase, Chris Kapilovic was in to see Goodwin on Wednesday ahead of his official visit to Michigan State this weekend. It will be Goodwin's fifth and final official visit of his recruiting process.
Goodwin is the biggest target on Michigan State's remaining wish list. He is the highest-ranked offensive lineman in the Midwest, a mammoth human being and the type of player who could single-handedly direction of the Michigan State offensive line.
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops will see Goodwin Friday before Goodwin leaves for his visit to East Lansing. Alabama, Michigan and Texas A&M will also be in this week.
The Word: Michigan State made up consirable ground in this recruitment midway through the fall. At times, there were whispers around the program that the Spartan had moved into the lead. Then Alabama came on strong and Michigan State had to keep chopping as Kentucky tried to hold onto him. Batting last isn't a bad position for Michigan State, but a lot of work needs to be done. The suspense on this one could go down to the morning of signing day on Dec. 15.
Back to the 2023 picture, MSU offensive coordinator Jay Johnson swung by the high school of 2023 QB Cameron Edge in Smyrna, DE, Wednesday afternoon. Edge originally planned to visit Michigan State for the Penn State football game but was unable to make it due to high school playoffs.
On why he wants to visit Michigan State:
"They had a great year and a really, really good, QB-friendly offense," Edge said. "I also would go to war for Coach Tucker. He just seems like a coach you would want to play for."
Edge also called Jay Johnson one of his favorite coaches to talk to.
2023 target sets commitment date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Michigan State coaches have been recruiting 2023 prospect Cole Martin, son of former Spartan Demetrice Martin, who is currently the DB coach at Colorado. Sources in Arizona tell SpartanMag it is looking like it will be USC for Cole Martin as of now. Colorado, Arizona State, Michigan State and UCLA are the top group.
RUMORS OF ANOTHER TRANSFER COMMITMENT?
Shortly after the commitment of Jacoby Windmon, the Michigan State coaching staff sent out a string of tweets hinting at more to come.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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv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SpartanMag.com insiders have heard that the current visit of Mississippi State transfer Aaron Brule is going quite well. Brule (pronounced Brulé) is visiting Michigan State Wednesday through Friday of this week.
He is a former four-star recruit out of New Orleans who started at Mississippi State.
Brule (6-1, 235) was regarded as one of the faces of the Mississippi State defense heading into the season. He was selected by Bulldog coaches to go to SEC Media Days as a representative of the team, for interviews.
In four seasons at Mississippi State, he had 142 tackles and eight sacks. He had 54 tackles and three sacks in 11 games for Mississippi State in 2021 but lost his starting job for a pair of games midway through the season. He regained the starting job, but didn't quite measure back up to the standard he set in 2020 when he had 76 tackles and four sacks. Now, he apparently is interested in new scenery, and Michigan State is interested in him.
Michigan State is also in the thick of it for Florida DE transfer Khris Bogle. Bogle is rumored to be considering a visit to Alabama and Kentucky. Michigan State jumped out to a strong lead after his weekend visit to Michigan State. There was chatter from good sources that a commitment could be forthcoming. But Alabama and Kentucky entered the fray in the meantime, with each of them vying for an official visit. Florida is also trying to hang onto him.
Bogle is looking for an every-down role. He played behind surging NFL prospect Brenton Cox this season. Cox battled injuries earlier in the year but finished the season strong. When Cox indicated that he will likely return to Florida, Bogle - who has NFL potential of his own - decided to test the portal waters. Michigan State pounced.
(Jim Comparoni contributed to this report).