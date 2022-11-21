East Lansing, Mich. - It became a little harder to judge the merits, or demerits, of the Michigan State defense on Monday when head coach Mel Tucker revealed a bit more about what the Spartan tacklers have been going through in recent weeks.

Tucker revealed on Monday that Michigan State has had to practice with little or no contact for more than three weeks, due to a dwindling depth chart. The result has been a weakened defense which allowed 295 yards in rush yardage gained to Indiana on Saturday and 257 yards in net rushing yardage.

A week earlier, Rutgers had 265 yards rushing gained and 224 net rushing yards.

Indiana and Rutgers went into their game at Michigan State ranked among the bottom three in the Big Ten in rushing.

“One of the challenges that we have had is we don’t hit (in practice),” Tucker said. “The only day we have contact, that we hit, is on game day. It’s been that way the last three weeks because we don’t have enough guys in practice. We don’t have enough healthy bodies. We are just trying to get to the game so we have enough healthy bodies to play the game.”

Due to mainly to injuries, and also suspensions stemming from the tunnel incident at Michigan, Michigan State has started 26 different players on the defensive side of the ball this season. Michigan State has never approached that type of attrition since the 85-scholarship era began in 1993.

“The lack of full speed contact shows up mainly in the run game,” Tucker said.

Eight Michigan State defensive players are out due to injury or suspensions. Nine more have missed at least one game due to injury and likely continue to tread softly in practice - Dashaun Mallory, Jacob Slade, Michael Fletcher, Ben VanSumeren, Chester Kimbrough, Ronald Williams, Xavier Henderson and Jaden Mangham.

“We have plenty of toughness,” Tucker said. “We have enough players to get it done. We are going to have to adjust some of the ways we go about preparing the guys, still without contact. We can’t afford to do that. There are other things that we have brainstormed that we feel like we can do to help ourselves. That’s going to be a point of emphasis.

“We are coming up with some ways to try to mitigate those circumstances and really get back to being able to play the type of run defense that we need to play. So that’s going to be our challenge this week.”

Michigan State will face No. 11-ranked Penn State, which ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten in yards rushing per game (172.5) and No. 4 in the Big Ten in yards per rush (4.5).

In 16 years of college coaching, Tucker said he has never been a part of a team that has had to cut back on practice contact the way Michigan State has had to this year.

“There were some times when we had certain days when we normally would hit (but didn’t),” Tucker said of past teams. “But typically not the whole week. Certainly not three weeks in a row. And this is going to be week four of that because we are not going to be putting the shoulder pads on and hit. We just can’t afford to do that.”

In six years as an assistant coach, coordinator and interim head coach in the NFL, Tucker said stretches of non-contact practices were commonplace.

“Have I been a part of having to do that in the past? Yes, but mostly in the NFL,” he said. “When I was in the NFL, you had 16 games and four preseason games before you even thought about the playoffs. That 20 games. At some point in the season, you just can’t physically do it, you can’t hit. So you rely on the experience of the players to not need that, and just be able to get the looks in walk-through or jog-through or even if you’re going full speed.

“It’s more challenging in college, but that’s what we’re doing and I feel confident that we will be able to improve, especially with what we’re doing this week. But it’s just the reality of the situation.”

CORRECTIONS AND ANALYSIS

Michigan State tackling suffered slippage on three major plays which had a major hand in the Spartans’ 39-31 double-overtime loss to Indiana on Saturday, and two came on special teams.

1. On Indiana QB Dexter Williams’ 34-yard TD run in the first quarter, Henderson - who isn’t playing at 100 percent speed - took too thin of an angle and was out-run down the sideline.

2. Shaun Shivers’ 79-yard TD run on Indiana’s first offensive play of the second half cut MSU’s lead to 24-14. On that play, Michigan State’s Mike linebacker, Cal Haladay, had a chance to tackle Shivers in the D-gap, but Haladay was pushed from behind by right tackle Joshua Sales (No. 77). The push caused Haladay to fall forward and prevent him from having a chance to tackle Shivers.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2ULW1plXtE

Indiana ran the exact same play on the first play of its next possession, but ran it to the left side rather than the right. This time, Michigan State adjusted the assignments of the defensie front and defensive end Avery Dunn blitzed the mesh point and stuffed the play for a loss of 2.

On the TD run, Indiana left defensive end Jalen Hunt unblocked as part of a counter read option. Hunt stayed home to honor the threat of the QB keep. Haladay was assigned to move with the moving pullers and arrive at the point of attack.

On the play in which Dunn had a tackle for loss, Dunn was the unblocked defensive end. Rather than stay home to honor the QB keep threat, Dunn was assigned to rush the backfield, where he registered the tackle for loss.

With the Dunn rushing the backfield, who accounted for the QB? It was Haladay. He ran a scrape exchange from his inside linebacker position to host the perimeter while Dunn rushed the backfield.

So Michigan State made the adjustment to that play, but Michigan State had problems elsewhere as the second half continued.

3. On Jaylin Lucas’s 88-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, Mangham was illegally blocked from behind by Indiana’s Dasan McCullough (No. 0). The problem was amplified by Dillon Tatum losing leverage while trying to make an aggressive hit.

Tackling and assignments are under a microscope this week for Michigan State, whether it’s in run defense or kickoff coverage.

“We have a week to fix some things,” Tucker said. “Some things that we can change, we will change. Some of it may be personnel, some of it may be scheme-wise. Trying to figure out what are the best ways to put ourselves in position with the guys that we have out there to be able to get the job done.

“We spend quite a bit of time on special teams. The previous two weeks before that game, special teams has been the difference in terms of the winning edge. We did not get that edge on Saturday. Obviously, that’s very disappointing.

“Our run defense has struggled and it’s been progressively not up to par as we have gone. So there are things that we are going to have to do this week to try to rectify that situation in terms of how we practice, the looks that we get from our scout team and then re-teaching gap control, run fits, run keys with the defensive line, linebackers and also the secondary, which is going to be a challenge for us. But it’s something we have to do.

“We have to go back and re-teach so that we can be consistent fitting the runs.”