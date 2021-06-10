Two weekends into the official visit season and Michigan State will have had two of its Plan A defensive ends on campus.

Last weekend, Michigan State played host to Chase Carter of Minneapolis.

This weekend, the Spartans will get a visit from Curlee Thomas, a high three-star recruit from Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic.

The 6-foot-4, 238-pound Thomas is ranked the No. 77 player in Texas by Rivals.com, and No. 40 at the strongside defensive end position.

No less than Chase Carter heard about Curlee Thomas during Carter’s visit last weekend.

“Coach (Ron) Burton and the coaches said me, Alex (VanSumeren) and Curlee Thomas could all work really well together as part of the front four,” Carter said.