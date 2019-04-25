For most Michigan State fans they remember the early 2000’s when Michigan State won a National Championship in basketball behind a core of players from Flint, Michigan.

Now almost 20 years later, Michigan State might be getting their next ‘Flintstones’ with Jalen Terry (basketball) and Earnest Sanders (football) both coming from Flint Beecher High School.

Jalen Terry committed to Tom Izzo and the Spartans earlier this month on April 2nd becoming their first 2020 commit for basketball. Now his teammate Earnest has a decision coming after getting offered by the Spartans in football earlier today.

“The offer is amazing and I’m really excited about it,” says Sanders. “The head man himself, Coach Dantonio offered me in person it was great!”

Although they are planning on playing different sports in college, Sanders and Terry have talked about the possibility of playing together in college since they were young.

“This offer is really special because we’ve been friends for a long time and always talked about possibly going to the same college and now it’s a reality.”

Sanders was offered by Minnesota right after his Michigan State offer and holds offers from schools such as Penn State, West Virginia, Kentucky, among others and is also a standout basketball player for Flint Beecher but has made it clear he’s going to be a football player at the next level.