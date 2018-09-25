EAST LANSING - Michigan State had yet to complete a pass of any kind to a tight end in 2018 prior to Matt Dotson’s 11-yard TD reception at Indiana on Saturday.

Dotson, a former four-star recruit out of Cincinnati Moeller, might have created space for himself with a little push-off in the end zone while bodying up for a corner route pass from Brian Lewerke, but Dotson wasn’t apologizing. He loved his first career TD pass.

“I used my hands maybe a little too much, but that’s all right,” Dotson said. “Someone said I pushed off, but Felton (Davis) said it was more of me like turning and flipping my body around. I just wanted to make sure I got my feet in.”

One down earlier, Lewerke targeted Dotson in the other corner of the end zone for an incompletion. At that moment, starting tight end Matt Sokol was wide open along the back of the end zone.

Against Arizona State, in a pivotal early moment of the game, Lewerke missed high on a pass to an open Dotson in the end zone from the 6-yard line. The inaccurate pass resulted in a tip-drill interception for Arizona State and a red zone failure for the Spartans, one of many which cost the Spartans a victory on that night.