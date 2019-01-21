Check out the highlights from Sunday’s 5-3 win to complete the sweep of Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/qpbjLemnzI

Danton Cole’s Michigan State hockey Spartans have gone from being team that thinks it can win, to one that knows it can win.

The Spartans displayed a constructive level of cocky belief in closing out a sweep of Minnesota with a 5-3 victory over the Gophers on Sunday at Munn Ice Arena.

Michigan State beat Minnesota 5-3 on Saturday as well, marking the first time the Spartans have swept a Big Ten opponent at Munn in four years.

“I just really love the battle and the confidence that they are playing with,” Cole said. “You want your team to have a little swagger, and our guys have battled. I really think that we turned a decent corner. I thought we played some good hockey down at the GLI and ended up with two overtime games, but since then they’ve been battling and putting pucks on net and we’ve been scoring.”

Sweeping a conference opponent shouldn’t be a landmark achievement. The fact that the Spartans hadn’t done it since March of 2015 against Wisconsin is a reminder of how much the program has struggled to gain a level of consistency for more than a decade.

But year two under Cole is gathering momentum. The Spartans have won three straight, and temporarily jumped into third place in the Big Ten on Sunday evening.

Notre Dame’s victory over Wisconsin later on Sunday dropped Michigan State to fourth place.

A fourth place finish when the regular season ends on March 2 would mean home ice advantage in the first round of the Big Ten Playoffs. That would be progress. Cole wants more. And he could get it next weekend when Michigan State plays at Notre Dame.

Another sweep and Michigan State could jump into sole possession of second place in the Big Ten, a conference in which every team not named Ohio State seems to beat up on each other with no teams distinguishing themselves.

But this weekend, Michigan State did all of the beating up in sweeping the Gophers, the Big Ten’s second-place team. The Gophers came into the series fresh off a sweep of Notre Dame.

The Spartans improved to 5-7-2 in the Big Ten and 9-12-3 overall. Those numbers might seem unspectacular, but that’s life in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 8-3-3 in the conference. No other team is more than a game above .500.

It was similar last year, when Penn State was 9-10-5 at the end of the conference season, but earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament based on an 18-15-5 overall record.

Michigan was 11-10-3 in the Big Ten last year (22-15-3 overall), and advanced to the Frozen Four, along with two other Big Ten teams - Notre Dame and Ohio State. (The Irish are a Big Ten school in hockey only).

“Every weekend in the Big Ten is like a playoff series now,” Cole said.

Win streaks are rare in the Big Ten. But the weekly battles are likely producing tournament-tough teams for March and April, as was the case last year.

Michigan State is No. 25 in the Pairwise Rankings and would need an astronomical leap in the closing weeks of the season in order to get in position for an at-large bid, but Cole and the Spartans aren’t thinking about that right now. And the rest of the league might begin to regard Michigan State as an upstart threat to make lots of noise in the Big Ten Playoffs.



“We talk about having the confidence of knowing that you’re a good team but having the humbleness to know that you have to go work your tail off every night,” Cole said. “We’ve done this all the way along that the game the night before is the night before, and keep climbing. And I thought they did.

“The thing we challenged them with in the morning and at our afternoon meetings was: Hey, we know how we need to play, and you have to go out and apply it.”

Sophomore forward Mitchell Lewandowski (of Clarkston, Mich.) scored two goals in both wins over the Gophers.