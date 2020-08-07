EAST LANSING - Mel Tucker stressed the positive, but acknowledged imperfections, when commenting about the first full-fledged practice of his tenure as head coach at Michigan State.

Media weren’t present for his comments, nor will media be able to watch any practice during August camp this year. But Tucker said he would try to keep fans abreast of developments the best he could, without giving away trade secrets of course.

On Friday, following the morning practice, Tucker’s comments via a press release revealed the crankiness of a demanding former defensive coordinator, and the optimism to get things corrected.

“We got too many guys on the ground,” Tucker said, citing an old Nick Saban pet peeve. “We’ll get those cleaned up. A couple of the periods, we’re going to need to slow down some of the periods, but the periods where we were going fast, our guys looked quick and they knew what to do, and they were running to the ball.”

These are a little better than the usual say-nothing cliché quotes that we usually get from head coaches at this time of year. I was actually able to mine a few takeaways from the canned quotes.

**

It’s interesting that Tucker said the players “knew what to do and they were running to the ball.” This is a comment about defensive players. Only defensive players are asked to run to the ball.

On Thursday, Tucker said some of his coaches believed the players were further along, in terms of understanding scheme, than they normally would be at this juncture of the preseason, due to all of the quarantine-induced Zoom meetings. I’ve heard other coaches around the country say the same thing, including Arizona State’s Herm Edwards.

Tucker’s comments that the players “knew what to do” supports the theory that there isn’t as much guesswork taking place as some of us may have assumed after an off-season without spring practice.