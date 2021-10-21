Comp’s Eight Takeaways from MSU Hoop Media Day

East Lansing, Mich. - In case you were wondering about Tom Izzo’s energy and motivation level heading into his 26th year as Michigan State's head coach, he looks and sounds like he's ready to kick it into another gear.

“I do have more energy, if you want the truth,” Izzo said. “It’s still my goal to win another one."

He's talking about a National Championship, of course. His most recent best chance came in 2020 when a Big Ten Championship team led by Cassius Winston never got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State would have been one of the favorites, if not the favorite. But COVID-19 hit.

Now, the Spartans are coming out of a rebuilding process that was knocked off kilter by COVID-19 last season. Izzo sees potential to start angling toward more runs in the future.

"It’s not an insurmountable one," Izzo said of the goal of winning the school's third National Championship at some point. "And I have a goal that Michigan State is thought of and talked about and respected like it should be. We have gone through some things. I want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. It might take a little time and if it does it does, I’m in for the fight. I really am.”

This year's Spartans aren't ranked in the Preseason Top 25 and most expect the Spartans to finish outside of the Top 5 in the Big Ten.

It's uncommon for an Izzo team to be ranked low in the preseason. This is the first time since 2012 Michigan State is not included in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. But that team won the Big Ten regular season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, that team lost a key cog in freshman Brandon Dawson going down to a knee injury during the final game of the regular season, and the Spartans had to max out on fumes in order to win the Big Ten Tournament, and was low on fuel for the NCAA Tournament, when combined with some travel handicaps, and lost to eventual Final Four team Louisville in the second round in Phoenix.

The point is this: That team was unranked, fought hard in a pair of early-season losses to Top 10 North Carolina and Duke, and then won 15 straight. That team had a senior named Draymond Green. Michigan State might not have that kind of alpha dog this year, but there are many compelling reasons to keep an eye on Izzo's Spartans again in 2021-22.

Eight key things we learned or took note of during Michigan State's Media Day on Wednesday at Breslin Center: