Comp’s Eight Takeaways from MSU Hoop Media Day
East Lansing, Mich. - In case you were wondering about Tom Izzo’s energy and motivation level heading into his 26th year as Michigan State's head coach, he looks and sounds like he's ready to kick it into another gear.
“I do have more energy, if you want the truth,” Izzo said. “It’s still my goal to win another one."
He's talking about a National Championship, of course. His most recent best chance came in 2020 when a Big Ten Championship team led by Cassius Winston never got a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State would have been one of the favorites, if not the favorite. But COVID-19 hit.
Now, the Spartans are coming out of a rebuilding process that was knocked off kilter by COVID-19 last season. Izzo sees potential to start angling toward more runs in the future.
"It’s not an insurmountable one," Izzo said of the goal of winning the school's third National Championship at some point. "And I have a goal that Michigan State is thought of and talked about and respected like it should be. We have gone through some things. I want to be part of the solution and not part of the problem. It might take a little time and if it does it does, I’m in for the fight. I really am.”
This year's Spartans aren't ranked in the Preseason Top 25 and most expect the Spartans to finish outside of the Top 5 in the Big Ten.
It's uncommon for an Izzo team to be ranked low in the preseason. This is the first time since 2012 Michigan State is not included in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. But that team won the Big Ten regular season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, that team lost a key cog in freshman Brandon Dawson going down to a knee injury during the final game of the regular season, and the Spartans had to max out on fumes in order to win the Big Ten Tournament, and was low on fuel for the NCAA Tournament, when combined with some travel handicaps, and lost to eventual Final Four team Louisville in the second round in Phoenix.
The point is this: That team was unranked, fought hard in a pair of early-season losses to Top 10 North Carolina and Duke, and then won 15 straight. That team had a senior named Draymond Green. Michigan State might not have that kind of alpha dog this year, but there are many compelling reasons to keep an eye on Izzo's Spartans again in 2021-22.
Eight key things we learned or took note of during Michigan State's Media Day on Wednesday at Breslin Center:
1. Izzo loves the shooting ability on this team.
Not only is incoming freshman Max Christie showing potential of being an instant elite shooter from deep, other snipers are draining it with more regularity in practice this year because the team’s quarterbacks are better.
Tyson Walker gets the ball to guys on time and in the shooting pocket. A.J. Hoggard has become pretty good at it, too. This is enabling Gabe Brown, Joey Hauser, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham to shoot at a better clip in practice than last year. Meanwhile, true freshmen Christie and Jaden Akins are benefitting as well.
“I feel we are one of the better shooting teams we have had,” Izzo said, “and maybe one of the best passing teams, led by Joey and Malik, who are bigger guys who can pass. It’s been fun to watch.”
Oh, and by the way, Walker can fill it up from the point guard position, too. He’s not just a quarterback.
Walker (6-0, 175, Westbury, N.Y.) shot 35.4 percent from 3-point range last year at Northeastern while averaging 18.8 points per game.
2. Rave reviews are rolling in for Max Christie.
Izzo has been holding back a little bit about Max Christie, the McDonald’s All-America freshman wing from Arlington Heights, Ill.
Izzo has complimented him in the press. Izzo could say more, but he's keeping things sane for now.
Christie has been good in practice. He was good all summer. Really good.
Who does he play like? Duke wanted him badly. At 6-foot-6, he plays like a Duke guard. That should give you a visual.
“He has got the whole package, and has deep, deep, deep range,” Izzo said on Wednesday.
“You haven’t seen Max play?” Gabe Brown said to a questioner on Wednesday. “What’s the scouting report? Get a hand up. Get a hand up.”
3. No star power? Don’t believe it.
With Aaron Henry having moved on to the pro ranks, many observers assume the Spartans will be without a go-to player.
First of all, the go-to player topic is one of the most overused and overrated questions in college basketball. It’s best to have three or more who are comfortable delivering, based on the defensive look and what’s open. It’s not a good thing to force-feed the ball to one particular player who causes the rest of the team to stand around and watch. There are exceptions. It was nice for Syracuse to have a Carmelo Anthony in 2003. But Izzo’s best teams have had a balance of scoring threats.
With Henry gone, and a new, capable quarterback directing traffic, go-to options will emerge.
“You ask me who the star player is,” Izzo said. “I’m not sure I could answer. It’s not been that way many years here.
“We will develop one. One will come out. I’m not worried about that.”
