Comp's 3-2-1 on Michigan State's win at Miami

Three things we learned during Michigan State’s 38-17 victory over Miami, two questions and one prediction:

1. Kenneth Walker is fast in any setting.





He looked fast, explosive, agile, powerful against Northwestern and again against Youngstown. I was curious to see if he could make these Miami guys miss, too.





Yep. He can.





Walker rushed for 172 yards, broke at least a dozen tackles and made several more miss. Miami isn’t known as a great run defense, but the Canes' individual defensive players have talent. When Walker was making them miss, and pulling away from some of them, it was impressive.





When he erupted for 264 yards at Northwestern, Walker’s teammates said they weren’t surprised. They said they witness his exceptionalism every day in practice and they were eager to see him put it on some opponents.





In this game, Walker didn’t have the immediate success he enjoyed at Evanston. So we saw Michigan State commit to Walker’s ground talent in a different way. Michigan State fed him the rock early, often, and pounded the body blows, even if it only yielded short gains at first.





“At the beginning of the game, we knew it was going to be like that,” Walker said. “Coach Tuck would tell us to keep chopping. That’s our motto. Keep chopping. One-yard gain, one-yard gain. That’s part of the game. Then we started breaking some.”





His carries went like this:

+5, +1 on the opening drive.





+1, +4 on the second drive.





+0 vs an extra man in the box on the third play of the third drive. And then he busted one for +26.





On the 26-yarder, the Miami defense was influenced by a fly sweep run fake to Jayden Reed. Michigan State coaches saw on film that eye candy like that can get a Hurricane defender out of his gap. With Walker’s vision, change-of-direction, and burst, Walker was the perfect specimen to capitalize.





Michigan State didn’t start going with the change of direction play-fake eye candy until the Spartans had already established the conventional inside zone plays. Miami stopped those plays, and probably got a little confident.

Michigan State would have preferred to break off big runs on those plays too. But they could work with the initial modest results.





“We talked about it going into the game and during the game that sometimes the run game is going to be a little, a little, a little and then it’s going to be a lot,” said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. “A little, then a lot. That’s what it was. Then we started getting some chunks.”





After breaking the seal with a 26-yarder, Walker’s next carries went like this:

+10 (Jarrett Horst and Tre Mosely hooked the play side linebacker while the play-side safety inexplicably broke inside and lost leverage)

+12, +25 (misdirection counter designed to the left, Walker freelanced and bounced it to the right) and +5.

After that 5-yarder, Michigan State designed a pass to the right flat to Walker as the primary target. He broke a tackle for a 7-yard TD and Michigan State led 10-7.

In the second half, Michigan State fed the ball to Walker on the first play of the drive on three straight possessions. Those plays went for gains of +19 (making three tacklers miss on an inside zone), +9 (on a new wrinkle delayed pitch) and +5 on an inside zone bounce to daylight.

When he was fresh for the first play of those drives, he was especially elusive and strong. On follow-up runs, even this ultra-fit running back probably had just a little less make-you-miss burst. It will be interesting to see if Michigan State will look to sub in Jordon Simmons any time Walker has one of those make-you-miss runs which takes his fuel level down for a moment.

Walker was terrific in this game. But this team's full capacity might be met if Simmons can become the second prong of a one-two punch immediately after Walker clips off a big gainer. But that might take a little zip out of Michigan State's uptempo scheme.

There's plenty for the coaches to choose and analyze.

In the third quarter, Walker had little gains of +1, +0, +3 on inside zone runs. Those were exploratory body blows. They set up some heavy hooks to the head:

+16 on a counter which included a fake end around to WR Jayden Reed. Miami’s contain defender took the bait on the fake to Reed, vacated the C-gap and Walker hit daylight through that hole. Then Walker broke two tackles and made a third miss.

On his next carry, Walker gained +5 up the middle.

Then Michigan State faked the same counter action, with the end around bait, this time to Jalen Nailor. The defense didn’t bite on the fake to Nailor. They keyed on Walker. But this time Walker didn’t get the ball. This time, QB Payton Thorne faked to Walker. The Canes' interior bit. Nailor had two steps on the man responsible for him, out in the flat. Thorne threw to Nailor for an 11-yard TD and a 17-7 lead.

Cat and mouse can be fun when you have a cat like Walker.





2. Payton Thorne had the steady poise of a veteran.

Thorne has started only four games, but he is starting to exude the cool, timely confidence of a champion.

Come on, this is Michigan State. We’ve seen a couple of quarterbacks in recent memory win at least a share of a Big Ten title - Kirk Cousins and Connor Cook. They were great. They were champions But when they were September sophomores, they weren’t as cool as Thorne has been in these three games, especially this game at Miami.

I’m not saying Thorne is going to be as good as Cousins or Cook. There was a time when Brian Lewerke was ahead of the grade on those two as a sophomore as well. But Thorne is off to an impressive start. He showed on this day he could execute a difficult play, in a hurry, while staying calm, and taking a hit to do so. That’s onions.





3. Michigan State’s play calling and design can adjust.

Miami rocked Michigan State with some fast-paced defensive pressure, pursuit and hits during the Spartans’ first two drives.

Miami sacked Thorne on two of his first three pass dropbacks.

On the second one, Michigan State kept seven in to protect. Miami brought seven rushers. Michigan State slid the protection to the right, but the blitz pressure came mostly from the other side. Michigan State sent three receivers out on that play, none of them broke off on sight-adjust hot routes. Thorne didn’t have a chance.

Thorne said after the game sometimes the defense just wins. He said he needs to see things quicker at times. That’s fair. Quarterbacks almost never reach a level of perfection. But he’ll seek it.

The best news is he didn’t try to force a pass when hurried. He avoided mistakes (aside from a near interception when he and Nailor weren’t on the same page on whether the route was supposed to be a slant or a curl).

On Michigan State's third drive of the game, Michigan State stopped trying to protect with seven. Michigan State sent tight end Tyler Hunt out on a slant route against a five-man rush. Was it a sight-adjust hot route? We don’t know, but it sure looked like it.

Thorne found him for a gain of 12. The game changed right then.

There were still bumps along the way, but the Spartans went from taking blows on the chin to delivering counter shots to the nose.

Two plays later, Miami sensed that Michigan State had adjusted. The Canes faked a blitz and came with a four-man fire zone (zone blitz). That means a rusher came from the linebacker level while a d-lineman dropped into coverage. It looks like a blitz to the quarterback, and the defense tries to create confusion.

Michigan State indeed had a blitz-beating play call on - a middle screen to tight end Connor Heyward.

So Michigan State zigged. Miami anticipated it and zigged right along with it. But Thorne and Heyward, a former running back, were just skilled enough to pop off this middle screen drawn up by offensive coordinator Jay Johnson to gain 9 yards out of it. Miami was correct, but Michigan State won that play with design and talent.

Feels good doesn’t it?

Michigan State changed course from its first two possessions, and this time was on its way to a healthy drive, a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

The rest of the game wasn’t easy. But it sure was easier than those first two drives.

The first play of MSU’s next drive? Michigan State ran an RPO bubble screen to Tre Mosley for a gain of 51. Michigan State didn’t want to do too much east-and-west running against this fast-pursuit defense. So even MSU’s bubble screens were sawed-off shotgun versions of the norm. They hit quicker, and with unfamiliar window dressing.

(Michigan State missed a field goal on that drive. But the offense was functioning.)

On the next drive, Michigan State had new design on another short, quick-hitting bubble screen. This time to Nailor for 27 yards. Thorne was accurate. Execution was crisp. Hunt and Mosley delivered blocks.

Now, it seemed like Michigan State was the mouse in the cat-and-mouse game, but the mouse was quicker and a step ahead.

Three plays later, on third-and-goal, Thorne passed to Walker for the 6-yard TD on a swing pass. It was another new design, set up for Walker on the red zone.

The formation had three receivers to the field. Those receivers ran off their defenders, and Thorne fed the swing pass to Walker in their wake. Simple. Effective. Pass rush be damned.

But Miami isn’t a chump. The Hurricanes swung back and registered a sack on MSU’s last offensive play of the first half. But it came on third-and-15, a rare case of Michigan State being behind in the chains and needing to throw downfield from the pocket. Michigan State wanted to stay out of those situations, and did so, for the most part.

On that play, left guard Blake Bueter appeared to take his eye of a delay-blitz linebacker. When Walker released late out as a checkdown, the linebacker came, and Thorne had to eat the ball.

Thorne had Mosley coming open on a dig against cover-four if he had been able to wait an instant longer, but Miami took it away from him. Thorne held the ball, took the sack, punted, and Michigan State eventually protected a 10-7 lead into the locker room. Wise decision by Thorne. You can play that way when you have the lead and the defense is doing reasonably well.

Why was Michigan State in third-and-15? Michigan State lost five yards when a run-blitzing Hurricane linebacker came through Bueter. Bueter has been a useful reserve thus far in the season, and he’ll be needed all year, but this wasn’t his best series.

My favorite example of design and adjust by Michigan State? MSU’s short scoring drive right after Drew Beesley’s game-changing strip sack.

On third-and-seven from the 10-yard line, Michigan State led 17-14 and HAD to get a TD on this opportunity. A field goal and a six-point lead after the sack/fumble would have been a moral victory for the Hurricanes and they would have regained momentum.

Michigan State came to the line of scrimmage, and for one of the few times all day, Thorne and the offense were assigned to check with the sideline for an adjustment to the play call. Many teams look to the sideline before a play. Michigan State does it occasionally, but that’s not always their bag.

This time it was. And they killed it.

Thorne looked to the sideline. Signals came in.

Michigan State moved its tight bunch formation out wider to the field. And when the play began, we learned that Michigan State has slid its protection to the left. Miami happened to be sending a blitz right into the slide. Michigan State was on it.

Thorne had time versus an athletic six-man rush to take a three-step drop and fire, on time, to Reed on a post for a 10-yard TD and a 24-14 lead.

Michigan State had four second-stringers on the offensive line for that play. Luke Campbell moved swiftly at left tackle to secure his area. Bueter was solid in walling off two Canes while on the move. Nick Samac was at center. Matt Carrick stymied a head-and-shoulder move from a defensive tackle inside.

The only starter of the bunch, right tackle A.J. Arcuri, had no problem with a speed rusher on his side.

You talk about a team sport. Quarterback looks to the sideline. Coaching staff has it nailed. Signals go in. Formation changes. Protection slides correctly to the left. Route combination springs Reed open. Quarterback delivers accurately into a window that wasn’t exactly wide open.

And Miami comes out of it saying Michigan State isn’t an easy team to beat.