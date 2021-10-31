Comp's 3-2-1: Checking MSU's oil after a monumental win

How can I say that about a defense that allowed 552 yards of offense?

Well, okay maybe Michigan State doesn’t have the straightest teeth. But it takes a defense with some physical bite to hold Michigan tailbacks Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum to 59 and 45 yards rushing respectively. Combined, they averaged 3.8 yards per carry. And that was one of the major building blocks for this victory.

Michigan has bullied most opponents with its ground game. This rivalry is almost always determined by which team runs the ball the best. It’s like a turf war. Michigan State captured the flag in this critical, masculine portion of the battle.

Michigan State often committed an extra hat in the box to contain the run. And that opened windows for Michigan QB Cade McNamara to have the best day of his career. Michigan State said, “We’re not going to let the ground game beat us. We’re going to make Michigan’s suspect passing attack try to do it.” And they almost did.

But there are plenty of good defenses that might set out to stop the Michigan tailbacks with an extra man in the box and the Wolverines can STILL get their yards on the ground against those teams. But not against Michigan State, not on this day.

It took physical play from defensive tackles, smart leverage from linebackers and safeties, and willful force.

The end result: Michigan attempted only four tailback runs in the fourth quarter. They lost confidence in the ground game. Went away from it.

Michigan’s last five tailback run attempts of the game went for net gains of -2, +2, +4, +0 and +3.

There was one other designed running play in the fourth quarter - Dylan McCaffrey’s read option keeper fumble along the sideline. That went for a loss of 1 and almost screwed the day for Michigan right there.

So in terms of designed run plays, Michigan’s last six netted a total of six yards.

Michigan State’s pass defense isn’t as advanced as I thought it was. But the backbone of this run defense surprised me.

Of those six failed running attempts in the last 16 minutes of the game, these three were noteworthy: