Devontae Dobbs’ official visits to Auburn and USC last week didn’t make his college decision tougher. It made it easier.

The four-star, Rivals100 offensive lineman, from Belleville, Mich., learned more about his heart’s feelings for his home state and Michigan State University while visiting those schools, and made those feelings final when he committed to play football for the Spartans on Monday.

“I felt like I fell in love with Auburn,” Dobbs said, looking back at the process two days later. “I liked (Auburn). I was still evaluating after my first visit to USC. And I was still evaluating at Auburn.

“But every time I leave out of the state of Michigan and am gone for a little while, and I’m packing my bag, I say, ‘I can’t wait to get back to Michigan and be with my family and be around people that I know and get back to this good school that we’ve got in the Midwest.’”

That “good school in the Midwest” is Michigan State University.

“I was just ready to get back home and I don’t think I wanted to leave,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State - pretty much everybody.

Dobbs is Michigan State’s 11th commitment for the class of 2019 and will likely be the cornerstone of the group. Ranked the No. 31 player in the nation by Rivals.com, Dobbs is just the third Top 50 player to commit to the Spartans in the Mark Dantonio era - joining Will Gholston (No. 21 in 2010) and Malik McDowell (No. 26 in 2014).

“(Dantonio) told me, after I committed, that I’m going to be a big piece in helping them win a championship,” Dobbs said.