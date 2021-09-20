Jeff Kohler sensed that his son’s recruitment was about to take a turn toward East Lansing when he received that FaceTime call from Tom Izzo.

It was the first week of September, just before his son, Jaxon Kohler, took an official visit to Iowa.

Izzo and Michigan State recruiting coordinator Mark Montgomery didn't want to waste any more time when they reached out to Mr. Kohler.

The Spartans had some catching up to do. After missing out on earlier targets and expanding MSU’s scope of evaluation westward, Izzo took a shine to a rising gem in Jaxon Kohler out of Lehi, Utah and presently prepping at Southern California Academy in Santa Clarita, Calif.

Izzo and his staff, with help from the entire program and Michigan State basketball family, put on a full-court press for Kohler this month, resulting in Kohler’s commitment to Michigan State on Sunday.

Kohler, a 6-foot-9, 225-pound big man with outstanding scoring touch and shooting skill from the low post, medium range or long range, is ranked the No. 119 prospect in the nation by Rivals.com, with his stock rising steadily.

His back-to-the-basket game is a throwback to the days when low post offense ruled the sport, with face-up skills to match. His terrific footwork on pump fakes and counter moves have been compared to Kevin McHale. His wide-body ability to finish with deceptive quickness around the rim is similar to Big Country Bryant Reeves. His reverse pivot along the baseline has notes of Jack Sikma. His face-up shooting touch and scoring ability has drawn comparisons to Luka Garza and Nikola Jokic.

That's a wide list of comparison, but he has a wide variety of skills.

SpartanMag isn't suggesting that he will become as good as those players, but he shares their stylings.

He cancelled official visits scheduled for USC, Oklahoma and Nebraska in order to commit to Michigan State. He also had offers from Illinois, Kansas, Texas Tech and others.

The other contenders' chances diminished when Izzo made that call.

“Coach Izzo told me, ‘We just offered your son,’” Mr. Kohler said. “He said, ‘I’ve been watching film on this kid for several days. I can’t get enough of it. We’ve got to set up a Zoom. Let’s get on a Zoom and let’s talk about the process.”

Izzo didn’t have to wait long for a yes on that invitations.

“I have always been a fan of Coach Izzo,” said Mr. Kohler, who opted to discuss the recruitment on Sunday while his son planned to wait until Monday to do interviews on his decision. “Coach Izzo is a decorated Hall of Fame coach. I love his coaching style. I really, really respect a guy that can really get after you and knows if you’re lacking in effort and things like that but then at the same time seeing that he cares about these guys and that he is building relationships with them. I think that’s what Jax wants in a coach as well.”

Izzo had a long list of the things he likes about Kohler.