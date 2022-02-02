Commitment breakdown: Four-star Andrew Depaepe picks Michigan State

Andrew Depaepe is a long and athletic defensive end prospect who has a frame with serious room for growth. His ability to both get after the passer and hold the edge will make him a potential four-down player at the next level, and will also allow him the flexibility to kick inside and provide an interior pass rush in obvious pass situations. These attributes will only be enhanced with continued growth in a college meal and weight program. Depaepe is already a four-star, but in terms of long term potential, he is only scratching the surface of what he can eventually be in a couple of years. A lot of prospects with his frame and skill-set are very raw when they get to the college level, but for a prospect with his upside, he is pretty polished and plays with good technique. The combination of skill and size should enable him to carve out an early role in his college career, and all of that goes without even mentioning that he still has another year of high school football in front of him.