Michigan State has been all over the Southeast in the 2023 recruiting cycle going after top prospects. Success has been found in the area landing their fifth prized target from the region on Sunday in four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) area linebacker Jayvant Brown.

WHAT MICHIGAN STATE IS GETTING IN BROWN

Brown is a three-phase linebacker able to stuff the run, go off the edge to collapse the pocket, and can cover in space. For the modern era of college football, Brown is that versatile player on defense that can do it all. The added bonus, when he gets to the ball, he brings the pain with him.

WHAT MAKES BROWN DIFFERENT

Watching Brown in action, the position drills and film work are instantly noticeable. Brown reads plays with the best of them wasting little steps to the pigskin. Some backers like to think they are sideline to sideline defenders, but Brown really is, and with great closing speed.

WHY THIS IS BIG FOR MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan State added another difference maker on defense with Brown. Playing for St. Thomas Aquinas against South Florida talent, Brown is a true athlete in the box bringing an added dimension chasing down tailbacks and limiting running quarterbacks. This is a great win for head coach Mel Tucker and his staff.