What a long, strange trip it’s been for four-star Terry Lockett , but that journey is now complete after he made a commitment on Sunday. One of the most talented overall athletes in the 2020 class will play out his college career in East Lansing as a Michigan State Spartan .

HOW IT HAPPENED

Lockett is a true four-star talent, and he’s a case study on why offer lists are not necessarily indicative of talent. At recruitment’s end, Lockett only tallied single-digit offers, but a closer look at those offers shows several programs that know talent when they see it.

As a sophomore Lockett was part of a three-headed monster on a Twin Cities’ team that brings together three high schools – St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy and The Blake School. The other components of that triumvirate – linebacker Kaden Johnson and quarterback Jalen Suggs – are also four-star football prospects. However, all three also had hoop dreams. For Suggs, a five-star point guard, those hoop dreams are likely to overcome his football opportunities. Johnson, the state of Minnesota’s No. 1 ranked football prospect, was clear from early on that his future was on the gridiron.

Lockett, however, seemed confused halfway through his prep career. He transferred away from Minneapolis to attend the SPIRE Institute in northeast Ohio. SPIRE does not field a football team. They are a basketball powerhouse, and Lockett’s move was basketball-related. He would play on SPIRE’s basketball team with the likes of LaMelo Ball and current Michigan State freshman guard Mark “Rocket” Watts. In order to play football as a junior, Lockett had to go down the road to Ashtabula, Ohio and join the team at Saint John School.

Due to Ohio High School Athletic Association transfer rules, Lockett sat for a significant portion of his junior football season. Ashtabula Saint John is not a strong football team and Lockett still has not released film from the few games he did play in Ohio as a junior. Hoop dreams are powerful, but that year at SPIRE must have shown Lockett football was his future because he returned to Minneapolis for his senior year to team once again with Suggs and Johnson.

After his lost year, football-wise, in Ohio, Lockett returned to form as a senior. Teaming once again with Suggs and Johnson, Lockett tallied 53 receptions for 1,030 yards and 14 touchdowns. Why more schools did not get involved with Lockett late is a question that will likely be asked in the coming years, but the odd way he handled his prep career and his resistance to “playing the game” likely scared other teams off. Michigan State, though, stayed on Lockett throughout his time in Ohio and hosted him on campus several times over the last couple years, most recently for his official visit this weekend, and were rewarded for their persistence with his commitment.

WHAT LOCKETT BRINGS TO THE TABLE

Wide receiver is Lockett’s natural position, but his skill set matches up really well at cornerback and he should be able to help in the return game as well. Physically, Lockett does not jump off the field at you and that’s one of the reasons we rated him as an athlete as opposed to a receiver, where he played almost exclusively as a senior.

Michigan State is going to bring Lockett in as a wide receiver, but they brought Justin Layne in as a receiver and he ended up as a third round NFL Draft pick at cornerback. Lockett may very well play wide receiver his entire college career, but do not be surprised if he lands on defense at some point during his prep career. His size and skill set are more unique at cornerback than they are at wide receiver and it could be argued that his upside is greatest on defense.

As a wide receiver, though, Lockett brings versatility to the position. He can take the short pass and make things happen in the open field, but he also the ability to create separation down the field. He’s sure-handed and has excellent body control. Lockett should also be able to contribute return skills to special teams. His ability to create space in an instant makes him dangerous, particularly as a punt returner.

WHICH PROGRAM IT HURTS MOST

Minnesota and Nebraska were the two other schools that were strong contenders throughout Lockett’s recruitment, but this undoubtedly hurts Minnesota the most. The Gophers just hit the 10-win plateau for only the second time in the last 100 years, and it coincides with one of the best in-state recruiting classes of the decade. With Suggs expected to play basketball only in college and Lockett now choosing Michigan State, the Gophers are now in jeopardy of going 0-3 with the top prospects in the 2020 class.

Minnesota is still in-play for the No. 1 ranked prospect in-state for 2020, which is Johnson, the four-star linebacker. But, they are in a tough battle with Nebraska and Wisconsin for his services, and having Lockett committed would have been a big boost to those chances. Not only do they lose out on adding an explosive offensive talent, but they fail to add a big enticement in their pursuit of Johnson.