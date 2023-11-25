Michigan State fans showed up last night at Ford Field. They weren’t expecting a victory but were more there to show support for the players and to prove that they will still be there for the new era of Michigan State football.

By the end of the game, though, Ford Field was close to empty with swaths of Penn State fans celebrating the 42-0 shellacking.

As I drove home last night, I couldn't help but think about the empty building as a metaphor for what MSU's football program went through this season. Similar to what the aftermath of a tornado, or a hurricane, would look like, perhaps.

Homes destroyed.

Businesses gone.

Cars flipped upside down.

Trees snapped in half.

That’s what it felt like last night at Ford Field as Michigan State’s alma mater, “MSU Shadows,” was echoing throughout the stadium after the clock hit triple zeros.

Penn State bullied Michigan State in the 42-0 shutout. It wasn’t even close. It was the varsity team against the eighth grade team. Michigan State only had 53 total yards of offense. That is the lowest yardage output in a single game in program history.

The loss ended a season full of twists and turns. It was a season of mostly anguish, with spurts of jubilation. The Spartans finished the season 4-8, their worst record (excluding the COVID season in 2020) since 2016.

The next step for Michigan State? Hiring a new head coach, a new leader. That was accomplished on Saturday afternoon as MSU officially named Jonathan Smith as its 26th head coach in program history, approximately 14 hours after MSU's season came to a merciful end.

However, what Smith will be walking into is not the Gatsby mansion. He will be walking into a house that looks like a tornado just obliterated it. A house ravaged by those of the past. A house that was mostly destroyed — but not entirely.

The foundation is still there. There are still some picture frames in the rubble, left eerily untouched. There are still keys to the safe that is buried underneath the ruins, waiting to be opened.

That foundation, the fan support, is still there. Despite a 4-7 record heading into the Black Friday game, Michigan State fans still showed up to Ford Field. Over 50,000 of them did.

Those family pictures that Spartan fans value so dearly are left unbroken, almost like a higher-being guided it ever so carefully into the rubble so it wouldn’t shatter. Those pictures gives Spartan fans hope for a better future, just like Michigan State’s young core of players does. The memories are helpful reminders of what has been - and what can be once again.

That safe, just waiting to be cracked open, helps Spartans sleep at night knowing that they've got something to rely on if things go bad. The Big Ten money from the new TV deal is in that safe.

That destroyed home still has some pieces left intact, but it’s mostly ruined and broken, right now. The couch might’ve been swept a half mile down the road, but it’s still there, just waiting for someone to sew the ripped fabric back together.

The legs of the kitchen table might be disconnected, but those legs are there, somewhere, in the rubble. The trampoline might be upside down and stuck in a tree, but it’s still there, screaming to be taken out of the tree and bounced on.

These items need refurbishing, reconstructing, and updating just like how Michigan State’s recruiting strategy, NIL (Name, image and likeness) Collective and coaching staff needs refurbishing, reconstructing, and updating.

It won’t be easy and it will take long hours but that feeling of having close to nothing left is something Michigan State fans don’t want to feel again. That feeling of having nothing left and relying on pure hope that things will improve.

Michigan State football will be back.

How soon?

It’s too early to tell.

Will it be under the leadership of Smith?

Hard to know.

But Michigan State football will be back with a rebuilt, renovated, and revamped home that fans, coaches and players can all be proud of.