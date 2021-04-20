SpartanMag - Collins reveals he had COVID-19 last year, eager for bounceback in 2021

East Lansing, Mich. - Junior tailback Elijah Collins struggled in 2020, rushing for 90 yards on 41 carries (2.2 avg.) just one year after rushing for nearly 1,000 yards as a redshirt freshman.

Now, we know one of the reasons why Collins had an off year. Collins acknowledged on Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 during the summer of 2020. He lost weight, muscle mass, and lost his conditioning.

COVID-19 also robbed Collins of valuable time to learn a new scheme. Prior to contracting COVID-19, Collins spent two weeks in quarantine due to a close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. In total, Collins missed more than a month of football leading up to his sophomore season.

After recovering from COVID-19 and returning to football, it took Collins until the end of the 2020 to start feeling like himself again.

“I started to feel as if I was getting back toward the end of last season,” Collins said. “I was giving everything I had, but I really didn’t have too much to give.”

Collins is looking more like the 2019 version of himself this spring.

“Elijah is a different person this spring,” said MSU running backs coach Will Peagler. “I’ve seen a totally different kid. A different back. A lot of things last season weren’t as easy as they previously had been. He is starting to get back to that.”

Collins is eager to show everyone that he is back to his old self during the spring game this weekend.

“I am extremely excited,” Collins said. “I live for moments like this, getting to go out there and show people what I am capable of doing. For me it's about going out there and showing you all what I’m capable of doing and getting back to where I was.”