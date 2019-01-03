EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s home basketball performances thus far have resulted in a parade of opposing coaches singing the praises of the Spartans during post-game press conference.



Northwestern coach Chris Collins took his turn on the witness stand after the Wildcats’ 81-55 loss to the Spartans, Wednesday at Breslin Center.

Collins is in his sixth year as head coach of Northwestern, has won 95 games with the Wildcats.

Northwestern (9-5) had a pair of 2-point losses to Indiana (68-66) and Michigan (62-60) in Big Ten play prior to Wednesday’s blowout.

Following Wednesday’s game, Collins had strong compliments for the Spartans.

“You try to simulate what they do and it’s impossible in practice,” he said. “I never thought we adjusted defensively to their physicality, to their speed.

“It’s hard. They’re a physical team. The speed with which they play had us on our heels a little bit. Their ability to get the ball inside was a huge point of emphasis for us but in the first half they did a really good job of getting deep position, being able to establish the paint, whether it was with lay-ups, with the post-ups, or in transition with the pitch-aheads. It puts a lot of pressure on the officials with the way they post and they way they drive the ball. And they tightened up the screws defensively on us.

“They’re very good.”

As for MSU’s individual talent, Collins said:

“(Cassius) Winston and (Nick) Ward are playing at an incredibly high level. They have all year.

“What makes them good is they understand their roles. They have a terrific point guard in Cassius and they have a dominant big man in Ward and then all of those other guys do what they do really well. They star in their roles.

“I’m a big fan of Kenny Goins. He’s a glue guy. He can pass, he can rebound, he can make a shot, he’s a facilitator. You have veteran wings in McQuaid, Ahrens and Langford when he’s healthy, and Tillman has really emerged as a really good option for them off the bench, and they are developing their young kids.

“They have all the pieces. When you have a veteran point guard who is elite and a dominant big man and then you have veterans around them that know what they’re supposed to do and a team that’s connected and is well-coached as they are then they can play with anybody in the country, there’s no doubt in my mind about that.”

Ward had 21 points in the first half of Wednesday’s game, and finished with 21, but the damage had been done.

“He’s a terrific player,” Collins said. “He’s gotten himself in unbelievable shape. He’s strong. He’s got great moves down in the low post.

“He does a good job of getting really deep position. He’s difficult to play against. He’s unorthodox. He puts a lot of pressure on the officials because there’s a lot of contact. I mean that complimentary. There’s a lot of arm movement and body banging. He gets them in the bonus early. He got our big guys in serious foul trouble and because of it, he’s able to get really deep position.

“As good as he is, when he gets it that deep, you can try to send help but there’s not a whole you can do. He’s a really hard guy to prepare for.”

Collins said Michigan State presents opponents with a pick-your-poison dilemma.

“Any time you play a really good team, you have to try to decide, okay what are we going to live with?” Collins said. “The first thing you have to do is try to get back in transition, which we weren’t able to do, and make them a half court team, which we weren’t able to all night. They were able to run their break and get us on our heels with that.

“Then you decide, do we want to send the house at Ward and then open up their shooters? If you do that, you’re going to give up open shots, which some people might live with.

“One of the things that’s been good for us has been our ability to defend the 3-point line. Coming into the game, it wasn’t that we wanted to give no help (vs. Ward). We wanted to give some help but we made the decision to not send the double-teams, in order to try to eliminate some of their shooters and some of their threes. Then as the game went along we started bringing more help because he was in a rhythm and we were in foul trouble.”