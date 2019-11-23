PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Running back Elijah Collins has been putting together a fine freshman season, but he has rarely been able to pair his success with Spartan victories.

That changed on Saturday. Collins put together a workmanlike, 109-yard performance on 31 carries in MSU’s 27-0 victory over Rutgers.

“It’s pretty satisfying that everything we’ve been doing, everything we’ve been game-planning pays off at the end of the day,” Collins said.

The victory pasted some feel-good on a Spartan season that went off the cliff with five straight losses between Sept. 28 and Saturday.

But Collins has been dependable and occasionally terrific in his first year in the playing group.

Saturday’s game marked the third time he has broken the 100-yard mark. He rushed for 192 in a victory over Western Michigan in week two, and rushed for 170 yards in the crushing comeback loss to Illinois, three weeks ago.

Collins has upped his seasonal total to 851 yards. He needs 149 yards in order to become MSU’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jeremy Langford gained 1,522 in 2014.

“Me personally, I don’t like to sit and dwell on things too many times,” Collins said. “To look back on my stats, it’s good but I just want to get better, do things better.”