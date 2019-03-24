SpartanMag.com

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Shay Colley’s driving layup with 7.6 seconds left lifted No. 9-seed Michigan State to an 88-87 victory over No. 8 Central Michigan in a first-round NCAA Tournament game on Saturday.

The Chippewas had one final chance, but Micaela Kelly’s off-balance, hurried 15-footer at the buzzer was off the mark.

The miss sent the Spartans (21-11), coached by Central Michigan alum Suzy Merchant, into Monday’s second round against top-seed Notre Dame, a 92-50 winner over Bethune-Cookman earlier. CMU, led by former Michigan State assistant Sue Guevara, closed their season at 25-8.

“I just love how we made plays, how we got stops,” Merchant said. “Just really proud of this group, they played their hearts out and that's what this time of year is all about.

“We've had some really great moments in our season and we've struggled at times. Just to see them come together, they were committed on both sides of the ball. It was probably a very entertaining game for fans to watch, as coaches we could've used more of a span of victory.”

Sidney Cooks scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting off the bench as the Spartans had five players score in double figures. Nia Clouden had 16 points, Colley 13, Taryn McCutcheon 12 and Jenna Allen 10. But Colley was the hero.

“We were looking for a bucket to win the game and coach trusted me to make that last play,” said Colley, a native of Brampton, Ont., and a transfer from South Carolina. “I’m just happy that I had my teammates and my coaching staff behind me.”

MSU’s balance offset Central Michigan’s trio of Reyna Frost (34), Kelly (24) and Presley Hudson (20), who earlier this season broke the assists record at Central held by Merchant.

“She (Frost) is a great player, I was just surprised at how poorly of a job we did on her,” Merchant said. “She had what 23 at halftime? We had no answer for her which surprised me because I do think at the four spot we've got some really mobile kids that can do some things. She's a very hard kid to guard, she can shoot it just enough, she can get to the rim, she's great on the boards, she runs in transition, she up-and-under's you, she's a very good finisher around the basket. I thought we did a better job in the second half of just trying to deter the ball from going in there.”

As for the final stop, Merchant said: “We put five of our best defensive players in and we were switching every screen. I thought that was pretty effective. My worry was that sometimes you play so aggressively when you're switching that just even a hand check they would've been in the bonus, so I was praying that wouldn't happen. I really thought we did a good job of, not only guarding it, but we got the ball out of Presley (Hudson)'s hands and I thought once that happened if somebody else takes the shot to beat us at least we didn't let her or (Reyna) Frost hurt us.

“I was proud regardless of whatever was going to happen at that moment. I thought our kids talked, communicated, and it starts with Shay (Colley) really because she scored that bucket, they called a timeout, and instead of her being excited about scoring the bucket, the first thing she was yelling was ‘We gotta get a stop.’ So she wasn't even happy about going up in the game, she was more worried about getting a stop. I think it just says a lot about her leadership on the court.”

There were nine lead changes in the game that was tied five times. The two teams, meeting for the first time since the 2005-06 season despite their campuses being 68 miles from each other, swapped the lead five times in the final six minutes.

“I think right now everybody's feeling good on offense, we're playing confident, our defense really intense,” said Michigan State junior guard Taryn McCutcheon, who had four 3-pointers. “We know what time of year it is.”

Hot shooting, especially from long range, helped Michigan State jump out to an early 25-13 lead in the first quarter.

Frost, who hit 16 of 27 shots, scored 21 of her team’s first 26 points but the Spartans took a 43-40 lead to the locker room. After three quarters, Michigan State led 66-61.