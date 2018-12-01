EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men’s soccer coach Damon Rensing spent the final 10 seconds of Saturday evening’s national quarterfinal hugging the rest of his coaching staff. In his 10th season, he finally led the Spartans to the College Cup.

It was like a weight was finally lifted off his shoulders. “I’m very proud of this program and I have always thought this program deserves recognition of being one of the top programs in the country,” Rensing said. Trailing 1-0 after the break, senior forward Ryan Sierakowski scored two goals within an eight-minute span to help defeat James Madison 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals and send the Spartans to their first College Cup national semifinal since 1968. After falling in the Elite 8 in three of the last five season’s, the monkey was finally off MSU’s back. Michigan State will join familiar company in soccer’s version of the Final Four, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Michigan State will face Akron in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday (ESPNU). The winner will face either No. 11 Maryland or No. 2 Indiana for the National Championship. During the regular season, Michigan State defeated Maryland 2-0 on Oct. 5, and lost to Akron, 2-1, on Oct. 9. Michigan State lost at Indiana, 1-0 in overtime, in the regular season finale on Oct. 28. “Very proud of the Big Ten,” Rensing said. “It prepares you. Those coaches do a good job. And Akron, it seems they are there every other year.”

'YOU COULD SEE IT IN THEIR EYES'

Michigan State has played its best soccer of the season during the NCAA Tournament and can visualize going further, against familiar opposition. But first, the Spartans needed to stage a comeback against James Madison on Saturday. Sierakowski — the Spartans’ leading scorer entering Saturday — brought MSU back from its one-goal deficit in the 72nd minute and propelled the Spartans over the Dukes, who played without their leading scorer Manuel Ferriol due to a suspension, with a game-winning goal in the 81st minute. “We talked about being patient, we had 45 minutes to score, we thought if we got one (goal) the second would come,” Rensing said. Despite holding possession for most of the first half, the Spartans found themselves behind nearing the intermission. Junior Niclas Mohr picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season for JMU. Thirty-one minutes into the first half, the midfielder put the visiting Dukes ahead. From just outside the 18-yard box, Mohr received a pass from Carson Jeffris and sent a low shot past the outstretched arm of MSU goalkeeper Jimmy Hague. The ball caromed off the right post and into the back of the net. “We knew that James Madison was lethal on the counter and they countered very well,” Rensing said. “They got one goal there, then I thought our guys showed great resilience.”

HOW IT UNFOLDED

