College Cup Bound!
EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men’s soccer coach Damon Rensing spent the final 10 seconds of Saturday evening’s national quarterfinal hugging the rest of his coaching staff. In his 10th season, he finally led the Spartans to the College Cup.
It was like a weight was finally lifted off his shoulders.
“I’m very proud of this program and I have always thought this program deserves recognition of being one of the top programs in the country,” Rensing said.
Trailing 1-0 after the break, senior forward Ryan Sierakowski scored two goals within an eight-minute span to help defeat James Madison 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals and send the Spartans to their first College Cup national semifinal since 1968. After falling in the Elite 8 in three of the last five season’s, the monkey was finally off MSU’s back.
Michigan State will join familiar company in soccer’s version of the Final Four, in Santa Barbara, Calif. Michigan State will face Akron in the semifinals at 8 p.m. on Friday (ESPNU). The winner will face either No. 11 Maryland or No. 2 Indiana for the National Championship.
During the regular season, Michigan State defeated Maryland 2-0 on Oct. 5, and lost to Akron, 2-1, on Oct. 9. Michigan State lost at Indiana, 1-0 in overtime, in the regular season finale on Oct. 28.
“Very proud of the Big Ten,” Rensing said. “It prepares you. Those coaches do a good job. And Akron, it seems they are there every other year.”
'YOU COULD SEE IT IN THEIR EYES'
Check it out! Corrigan to @ryan_rdski8 for the game winner!! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/MfRlSDx8xz— MSU Men's Soccer (@MSUmsoccer) December 2, 2018
Michigan State has played its best soccer of the season during the NCAA Tournament and can visualize going further, against familiar opposition.
But first, the Spartans needed to stage a comeback against James Madison on Saturday.
Sierakowski — the Spartans’ leading scorer entering Saturday — brought MSU back from its one-goal deficit in the 72nd minute and propelled the Spartans over the Dukes, who played without their leading scorer Manuel Ferriol due to a suspension, with a game-winning goal in the 81st minute.
“We talked about being patient, we had 45 minutes to score, we thought if we got one (goal) the second would come,” Rensing said.
Despite holding possession for most of the first half, the Spartans found themselves behind nearing the intermission.
Junior Niclas Mohr picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season for JMU. Thirty-one minutes into the first half, the midfielder put the visiting Dukes ahead. From just outside the 18-yard box, Mohr received a pass from Carson Jeffris and sent a low shot past the outstretched arm of MSU goalkeeper Jimmy Hague. The ball caromed off the right post and into the back of the net.
“We knew that James Madison was lethal on the counter and they countered very well,” Rensing said. “They got one goal there, then I thought our guys showed great resilience.”
HOW IT UNFOLDED
Sliding into the Final Four like ... @MSUmsoccer pic.twitter.com/93RTXn3sZC— Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) December 2, 2018
As the half wound down, the Spartan failed to convert numerous opportunities in front of the net to tie the game. In the 42nd minute, Sierakowski thought he found the back of the net, only for the would-be goal to get called back for offsides.
The Spartans came out of the break with higher energy which resulted in a multitude of chances to tie the game. MSU earned four corner kicks within the first 15 minutes of the second half. However, the Spartans sent each of them wide of the frame, leaving James Madison goalkeeper TJ Bush untested. Nine of MSU’s 12 shots came in the final 45 minutes.
“You could see it in our guys' eyes,” said Rensing. “They wanted it, the kept pushing and we put the pressure and didn’t let up the whole second half.”
With 27 minutes remaining, the Spartans appeared to have tied the game. Freshman Farai Mutatu, of Haslett, Mich., sent a curling ball from far outside the 18-yard box. Bush handled the ball but narrowly backed his way into the net. The Spartan benched urged for a review however the game played on.
Sierakowski, a senior from McHenry, Ill., provided the long sought after game-tying goal with 18 minutes left when he received the ball just inside of the box off a clever flick from Mutatu, took a dribble and beat Bush.
“We were building up from the back and I ended up on the wing,” Sierakowski said. “There was a little bit of combination play and Farai (Mutatu) was central so I interchanged with him and I just continued my run in the box. He had a great first touch playing me through. I was in the right spot at the right time and found a corner.”
Eight minutes later he gave the Spartans the lead.
“I was high, pushing the line. I saw Connor (Corrigan) streaming down the left and I told him to play it to whoever it was on the midfield and they clipped a great ball through,” Sierakowski said. “Connor took it down and I knew he would serve it so I made a run in front of the defender and I was lucky enough to slide it away.”