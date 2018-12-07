College Cup: 8 things to know, 4 players to watch
What you need to know when Michigan State plays Akron in the College Cup national semifinals at 8 p.m. (ET) on Friday (ESPNU).
1. This is MSU’s first appearance in the national semifinals since winning a share of a tied National Championship in 1968.
2. Michigan State defeated Illinois-Chicago, No. 4-ranked Louisville, No. 13-ranked Georgetown and James Madison in order to advance into the final four of the 48-team NCAA Tournament.
3. Michigan State has made the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in four of the last six years. Only Stanford can match Michigan State in that category over the last six years.
4. Akron defeated three-time defending National Champion Stanford, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Akron has won eight straight games.
5. With a roster packed with international players, Akron is a perennial power, having advanced to the College Cup in 2017 and 2015. Akron has 16 players from 11 countries.
6. Michigan State has lost only one game in regulation time this year, and that was to Akron on Oct. 9. Michigan State played that game without key defender David Corrigan, and was coming off an emotional 2-0 victory at Maryland three days earlier. Michigan State will be more fresh for this game, but Akron has hit an impressive stride.
“When we played them, it was in the thick of our season, we were dealing with a couple of injuries,” said senior forward Ryan Sierakowski. “Having him (Corrigan) back is a huge plus.
“We know what they’re all about. We know we can compete with them and everyone else in the tournament, knowing that three out of the four teams are Big Ten teams. So we have experience playing against them and the confidence that we can beat anyone.”
7. Michigan State is 14-4-4 overall, tying the school record for most wins in a season, set in 2013.
8. Maryland will face Indiana in the other semifinal. The National Championship Game will be played at 8 p.m. on Sunday.
MSU PLAYERS TO WATCH
1. Senior forward Ryan Sierakowski, of McHenry, Ill., is on the verge of becoming the first player in school history to lead Michigan State in scoring for four straight years.
Sierakowski, No. 11, has eight goals and five assists on the year, including two goals in MSU’s 2-1 victory over James Madison on Saturday.
2. Junior midfielder Giuseppe Barone, of Kentwood, Mich. and East Kentwood High School, was named first-team All-America on Thursday. He is one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy, which is soccer’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.
“He does things that you can’t teach,” coach Damon Rensing said of Barone (pronounced Bar-OWN-knee). “You see it with point guards, I see it with Cassius Winston, you see it with certain hockey players or a quarterback that can just make plays. You can’t draw everything up in soccer, but Giuseppe makes plays and he does things that you can’t teach.”
Barone, No. 10, ranks No. 7 in the nation in assists with 10.
“He’s unpredictable, which is what you want in an offensive player,” Rensing said. “And then he is very, very skillful. He just understands the game. When I watch Cassius Winston, the game just looks slower to him and it comes easier to him and soccer certainly comes slow and easier for Giuseppe out there.”
3. Senior forward DeJuan Jones, of East Lansing High School, ranks No. 2 on the team in goals with five and No. 3 in scoring with 15 points. Jones, No. 6, was named Mr. Soccer in the state of Michigan as a high school senior and appeared in Sports Illustrated’s Faces in the Crowd on May 19, 2015.
His father, Demetrius, played football at Western Michigan.
4. Goalie Jimmy Hague, of Walled Lake Western High School, is No. 11 in the nation in goals against average. He was second-team All-Big Ten.
He has nine clean sheets this season, and 39 career wins.