What you need to know when Michigan State plays Akron in the College Cup national semifinals at 8 p.m. (ET) on Friday (ESPNU).

1. This is MSU’s first appearance in the national semifinals since winning a share of a tied National Championship in 1968.

2. Michigan State defeated Illinois-Chicago, No. 4-ranked Louisville, No. 13-ranked Georgetown and James Madison in order to advance into the final four of the 48-team NCAA Tournament.

3. Michigan State has made the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in four of the last six years. Only Stanford can match Michigan State in that category over the last six years.

4. Akron defeated three-time defending National Champion Stanford, 3-2, in the quarterfinals. Akron has won eight straight games.

5. With a roster packed with international players, Akron is a perennial power, having advanced to the College Cup in 2017 and 2015. Akron has 16 players from 11 countries.

6. Michigan State has lost only one game in regulation time this year, and that was to Akron on Oct. 9. Michigan State played that game without key defender David Corrigan, and was coming off an emotional 2-0 victory at Maryland three days earlier. Michigan State will be more fresh for this game, but Akron has hit an impressive stride.

“When we played them, it was in the thick of our season, we were dealing with a couple of injuries,” said senior forward Ryan Sierakowski. “Having him (Corrigan) back is a huge plus.

“We know what they’re all about. We know we can compete with them and everyone else in the tournament, knowing that three out of the four teams are Big Ten teams. So we have experience playing against them and the confidence that we can beat anyone.”



7. Michigan State is 14-4-4 overall, tying the school record for most wins in a season, set in 2013.

8. Maryland will face Indiana in the other semifinal. The National Championship Game will be played at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

