East Lansing, Mich. - Keon Coleman has been a little quiet on the stat sheet since halftime of the Michigan game, but he has never stopped making an impact.

Since his dominant first half in Ann Arbor, during which he had four catches of 20 yards or more, defenses have rotated safety help over the top on him to prevent deep shots and limit his receptions.

That gave other targets a chance to make plays last week at Illinois. Jayden Reed re-emerged with five catches for 68 yards and one touchdown, although he dropped a pair of potential touchdown catches on back-to-back plays. Wind was a factor on those drops.

Michigan State running backs combined for seven catches for 70 yards in the windy conditions last week. And Maliq Carr had one important catch on a third-and-five conversion in the red zone on a short, chain-moving out route.

Coleman will look to get back into explosive mode on Saturday when Michigan State plays host to Rutgers at noon at Spartan Stadium.

“As a team, we just want wins,” Coleman said. “Just show everybody we can fight through adversity and silence the outside noise and come closer as a team and get wins so we can get to a bowl game.

“I just want to contribute as much as I can to those wins, playing my role, dong what I have to do. No mental errors, just a clean game and good wins.”

Coleman had big plays in the first half at Michigan while winning one-on-one matchups against press man-to-man.

Michigan shied away from putting a cornerback on an island against Coleman in the second half, and instead rolled a safety over the top - usually in cover-two zone - to increase defensive traffic in Coleman’s area.

Illinois played some cover-two against Michigan State, more than the Illini usually play, but they also put sticky cornerback Devon Witherspoon on Coleman regardless of where Coleman lined up.

“I would probably say that’s the best corner I’ve seen in my years here, No. 31 (Witherspoon),” said Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne. “They put their best corner on Keon pretty much the whole game. He’s a great player, great catch-up speed and he has good technique. I really didn’t have to throw his way that much, honestly. I was able to feed Jayden a little bit at certain times. That’s just what the game called for. It wasn’t like Keon wasn’t getting open. He was open, I just didn’t need to get the ball to him. They had a really good player guarding him.”

Coleman enjoyed competing against Witherspoon.

“That’s a guy you’re going to see on Sunday,” Coleman said. “But with the (windy) conditions, we didn’t get to go at it as much. The gameplan and other things were happening, the run game was going well, and tight ends were getting open, and we were scoring touchdowns. So no complaints on that. It was a good matchup.”

Coleman relished the man-to-man opportunities he had against Michigan, while it lasted.

“I didn’t think they were going to give us one-on-one matchups because I feel like that favored us,” Coleman said of Michigan. “And when they did, we capitalized when we could. In the second half, they definitey weren’t trying to give me as many one-on-one matchups. We tried to do what we could do to make some more plays and attack their zones and get the win but we fell short.”

At Illinois, Thorne went to senior Tre Mosley on short dig in the back of the end zone for 1-yard TD and a 9-7 lead in the second quarter.

Thorne hit Reed for a 16-yard TD on a slot fade late in the third quarter and also hooked up with Reed on a slot fade for 34 yards in the first half.

“We have two very good receivers on the outside in Jayden and Keon and Tre is doing a very good job too,” Thorne said. “I think we have very good receivers across the board. I don’t really think you can rotate coverage to one guy right now, which is a great thing to have.”

But defenses have indeed shown increasing attention to Coleman, MSU’s strong, athletic, 6-foot-4 sophomore from Opelousas, La.

“I feel like I’ve noticed that,” said Coleman, who is second on the team in catches with 38, trailing Reed, but leads the team in receiving yards with 574 and touchdowns with six. “I feel like our coaches notice that too. We are going to do things to help players get in the best position to make plays.”

Like what?

“We’re going to find that out,” he said with a smile.