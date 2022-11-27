University Park, Penn. – There is no such thing as a moral victory. Michigan State came to Penn State with the intention of winning, and that didn’t happen. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t positive storylines for Michigan State in a 35-16 loss.

Among the biggest storylines was improvement shown by numerous underclassmen, who either elevated their standing within the Michigan State program with outstanding play against Penn State, or simply gained valuable experience.

Keon Coleman continued to separate himself among Michigan State receivers as a go-to player for quarterback Payton Thorne, who has shown a far greater willingness to deliver the ball to Coleman and other receivers in the middle the field.

“This year, teams are playing deeper and taking the deep ball away,” Thorne said. “Our receivers talk to DB’s, Keon especially. And I’ll ask him to find out what’s your scouting report on us, and what’s your scouting report on me. They tell him, our plan is to stop the deep ball, and take that away. And you saw that this year. For me, I’ve been able to get a lot of work at throwing the ball with intermediate stuff and over the middle. I feel like I’ve really progressed well with that stuff over the season.”

Coleman is still a guy that can stretch the field on the outside and provide Michigan State with the deep-when defensive coverages allow it. Coleman finished the regular season with 58 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns. All of those are team-bests this season as is Coleman’s per-catch average (14.4) among Michigan State players.

Coleman finished the regular season with strong back-to-back performances. In the past two weeks totaled 16 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. That productive finish is something that Coleman can use as a springboard for continued development in the off-season.

Sophomore Maliq Carr was easily Michigan State’s most productive tight end against Penn State, finishing with two catches for 21 yards and a one-handed touchdown grab. Carr did have a dropped pass on a screen, but that did not dimmish his second straight solid game for Michigan State. With back-to-back games scoring a touchdown, Carr established himself as the guy in the tight end room, which will be without Tyler Hunt and Daniel Barker next season.

“He is a tough match-up,” Tucker said. “He is 6-5, 6-6, 260 pounds. He can run. He has really soft hands. We were able to get him in one-on-one situation and Jay (Johnson) did a good job with the call. We were able to get the ball out to him.”

True freshman defensive back Dillon Tatum got more game reps against Penn State than he’s gotten in any other game this season. Although Tatum did give up a touchdown, he did enough good things to establish himself as one of the central figures in a defensive back recruiting class that should have Spartan fans excited about the future. Coming into this game, Tatum hadn’t done as much as Jaden Mangham or Malik Spencer to distinguish himself. Tatum took some major steps in a difficult environment today, showing he could get the job done at both safety and corner.

“He has developed well, so far,” Tucker said. “That is why he is able to go in there and play safety and corner. Malik Spencer, another freshman was out there today, and we’ve been playing freshmen pretty much all season. We will continue to work with and get them better.

Jack Stone was replaced by Auburn transfer Ben Patton as Michigan State’s primary field-goal kicker after making just one of his first three collegiate field goal attempts. Today, Stone got a shot at redemption, and the strong-legged freshman made it count with a 51-yard field goal right before halftime.

“He has been our long-range kicker all season,” Tucker said. “This is really the first time that we’ve been able to execute that.”

Speaking of underclassmen, it would be bad form not mention sophomore long snapper Sam Edwards, who gave Stone the snap he needed to boot the 51-yarder. Edwards, a walk-on, linebacker had been repping as the No. 2 long snapper prior to this week’s game.



