SpartanMag - Cole following Penn State sweep: 'Monday will be a nice, tough practice'

Michigan State’s hockey team isn’t making a lot of errors, but the ones the Spartans commit often prove to be too much to overcome. That was the case again on Saturday as Michigan State dropped a 3-1 decision at Penn State. After losing in overtime on Friday, this marked Michigan State’s second winless weekend of the season. The first one was against No. 1-ranked Minnesota in December. This winless weekend came against Penn State, last year’s Big Ten regular season champion but a team that came into the weekend in last place in the conference standings. Now, at 5-7-2 overall and 4-7-1 in the Big Ten, the Spartans are in the basement of the conference standings, although only three points (one win) out of third place. “There were some good things, but it’s like the tale of things lately where we hit a patch where we don’t get ‘er going,” said fourth-year Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “In the second period, things went on the wrong side. “Overall we just have to be harder on pucks and we have to win more battles and go in and engage. We just lost too many 50-50 pucks, if I had to bottom-line something. They won a lot of those battles and we have to win more of them.” MSU’s lone goal scorer was senior Charlie Combs, whose backhanded rebound tied the game at 1-1 with 2:21 left in the first period. Tommy Apap and Dennis Cesana assisted. Combs and senior winger Brody Stevens each left the game in the third period with undisclosed injuries. Michigan State hopes they will be available for next weekend’s series against Ohio State in East Lansing. The Buckeyes were swept at Michigan this weekend.

When we work hard we’ve got a chance, and when we don’t, we don’t. It shouldn’t be a hard lesson to learn but it seems like it’s one we’ve got to keep learning. Monday will be a nice, tough practice for everybody. — Danton Cole

For Michigan State to win games with a sound, secure, smart defensive style, the Spartans can’t afford to give up an occasional soft goal from the goaltender, or allow goals via errors on line changes. But Penn State took 1-0 and 2-1 leads on those Michigan State mistakes, Saturday. Penn State’s go-ahead goal with 13:44 left in the second period by Aarne Talvitie was a backbreaker. It came when Michigan State tried to make a line change while on the penalty kill. “We had a really bad change,” Cole said. “I’m not really sure why we changed when they had the puck going south on us. But anyhow, we changed and left a four-on-two on the ice, which wasn’t a great play.” Players can make changes on their own volition. Those judgement calls can sometimes go south. Junior center Mitchell Mattson had just blocked a shot and apparently thought the puck was deeper than it was when he came off for a change. “He probably thought the puck was down,” Cole said. “I don’t doubt anything about him. He’s a fantastic young man. It was just a bad change and unfortunately those things end up in the back of your net sometimes.” Penn State took a 1-0 lead just 4:45 into the game when Evan Bell scored on a bad-angle wrist shot from the left wing. It tricked through DeRidder, although the junior from Fenton looked like he had all of the space covered. “Drew normally get the first one, 100 times out of a 100,” Cole said. “It was just an unfortunate one, and then the bad change, and that’s what the game is. It’s those inches.”

Grad transfer Charlie Combs (7) scored MSU's lone goal. He leads the Spartans with six goals on the year.