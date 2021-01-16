SpartanMag - Cole following Penn State sweep: 'Monday will be a nice, tough practice'

Cole following Penn State sweep: 'Monday will be a nice, tough practice'
Michigan State’s hockey team isn’t making a lot of errors, but the ones the Spartans commit often prove to be too much to overcome.
That was the case again on Saturday as Michigan State dropped a 3-1 decision at Penn State.
After losing in overtime on Friday, this marked Michigan State’s second winless weekend of the season. The first one was against No. 1-ranked Minnesota in December.
This winless weekend came against Penn State, last year’s Big Ten regular season champion but a team that came into the weekend in last place in the conference standings.
Now, at 5-7-2 overall and 4-7-1 in the Big Ten, the Spartans are in the basement of the conference standings, although only three points (one win) out of third place.
“There were some good things, but it’s like the tale of things lately where we hit a patch where we don’t get ‘er going,” said fourth-year Michigan State head coach Danton Cole. “In the second period, things went on the wrong side.
“Overall we just have to be harder on pucks and we have to win more battles and go in and engage. We just lost too many 50-50 pucks, if I had to bottom-line something. They won a lot of those battles and we have to win more of them.”
MSU’s lone goal scorer was senior Charlie Combs, whose backhanded rebound tied the game at 1-1 with 2:21 left in the first period. Tommy Apap and Dennis Cesana assisted.
Combs and senior winger Brody Stevens each left the game in the third period with undisclosed injuries. Michigan State hopes they will be available for next weekend’s series against Ohio State in East Lansing. The Buckeyes were swept at Michigan this weekend.
CRACKS IN THE SYSTEM
For Michigan State to win games with a sound, secure, smart defensive style, the Spartans can’t afford to give up an occasional soft goal from the goaltender, or allow goals via errors on line changes. But Penn State took 1-0 and 2-1 leads on those Michigan State mistakes, Saturday.
Penn State’s go-ahead goal with 13:44 left in the second period by Aarne Talvitie was a backbreaker. It came when Michigan State tried to make a line change while on the penalty kill.
“We had a really bad change,” Cole said. “I’m not really sure why we changed when they had the puck going south on us. But anyhow, we changed and left a four-on-two on the ice, which wasn’t a great play.”
Players can make changes on their own volition. Those judgement calls can sometimes go south.
Junior center Mitchell Mattson had just blocked a shot and apparently thought the puck was deeper than it was when he came off for a change.
“He probably thought the puck was down,” Cole said. “I don’t doubt anything about him. He’s a fantastic young man. It was just a bad change and unfortunately those things end up in the back of your net sometimes.”
Penn State took a 1-0 lead just 4:45 into the game when Evan Bell scored on a bad-angle wrist shot from the left wing. It tricked through DeRidder, although the junior from Fenton looked like he had all of the space covered.
“Drew normally get the first one, 100 times out of a 100,” Cole said. “It was just an unfortunate one, and then the bad change, and that’s what the game is. It’s those inches.”
OFFENSIVE SHORTCOMINGS
Michigan State doesn’t have the offensive firepower to come back from a 3-1 deficit against most teams. That became the situation when Penn State took a 3-1 lead on a Kevin Wall goal after Penn State won a series of races and battles along the boards to maintain possession.
“They are better at getting pucks from the wall to the net than we are,” Cole said. “Then they get a rebound and all of a sudden it’s 3-1 instead of a fairly close game. It was one of those periods but a lot of it was self-inflicted.”
Michigan State has scored more than three goals in regulation only three times this year.
Michigan State briefly thought it had cut the lead to 3-2 with :44 left in the second period when Jagger Joshua jammed the puck past the Penn State goalie. But referee Joe Carusone overturned the goal after reviewing the replay, ruling that Joshua had pushed the goalie over the goal line with the puck.
“I didn’t get much of an explanation but I think they just said the puck was under him (the goaltender) and that Jagger pushed the goalie’s pads in the net and not the puck,” Cole said. “It was real quick and I thought they were supposed to come over and explain that. That’s an important goal at that point in the game, but anyhow, the guy (the referee) was right on the goal line, he could have grabbed the puck himself. And it was a good goal at that point. I felt good at that point because usually when you (the referee) are that close (to the goal), usually that stands up, usually you don’t miss that call. But those are the breaks and we had to respond to it.”
Michigan State had a strong third period, but couldn’t cut the lead.
“I thought we had some determination in the third,” Cole said. “I thought we played real hard. That makes up for a lot of things.”
But only if it’s done for all three periods.
“That’s probably the bottom line,” Cole said. “I thought in the first and third we were fine. I thought it was hard-fought. I just thought it was in the second; we didn’t put pucks on the net quite as much. So it’s a 3-1 game with a disallowed goal.
“I thought there were plays we had around the net. Sometimes we need to shoot. Josh had one late. We had the goalie pulled and we had one right in the slot and we try to go backdoor instead of just shooting the puck. So there are those things.
“I think the guys have to get a little angry with situations and not be accepting and play that way for 60, which we can, and we’re going to have to.”