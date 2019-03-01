EAST LANSING - Michigan State hockey will fall short of its goal to host a first-round playoff series but coach Danton Cole is as bullish as ever about the future.

The Spartans have made progress this year in skating with toughness and accountability for 60 minutes in most games, especially in the second half of the season. Michigan State hasn’t racked up as many wins as Cole was hoping for. The Spartans were a point away from second place in the Big Ten four weeks ago, but have slid back to seventh in the seven-team conference standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season.

Michigan State is 11-16-5 overall in Cole’s second season at the helm, and 7-11-4 in the Big Ten.

Michigan State will face first-place, No. 7-ranked Ohio State for a pair of games in Columbus, beginning tonight (6:30 p.m., BTN2GO) and finishing Saturday (5 p.m., BTN PLUS).

He feels the Spartans achieved his objective in being tough to play against, game-in and game-out -- something that could make Michigan State as dangerous as any team from second to seventh place in next week’s first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

But Cole wants more than just being a tough out.

“Being tough to play against, that’s not all you want to be, but I think that’s where you have to be able to start,” Cole said. “That’s kind of the ground floor and the process we want to go. We want to be a tough out every night and if we don’t come out and play with that attitude and mindset, we don’t win a game.

“But that’s not good enough. There’s not a place in the standings for moral victories.

“We’re playing the games to win. We want to have some momentum going forward. Our approach doesn’t change. We come out, and Friday is the game we’re worried about, and then it’s Saturday. That’ll be the same way in the playoffs, and after we win our fourth National Championship as a program, that’s the way we’re going to approach the next fall.”

After making that statement, a Lansing television reporter was surprised that Cole made the national championship prediction matter-of-factly.

“It’s when, not if,” Cole countered.

Why so confident?

“That’s the way I am,” Cole said. “I see what we have here. I think the commitment to the hockey program here, the history we have here, the players we are starting to attract, our staff - I think it’s here. We’re building toward that. It’s not a rebuild, it’s a build.

“We’ll keep moving in the right direction and if we get the right group of guys, and if they can have the right mindset and the battle that this group has, this is a championship mentality that this team has. It’s right to the end, whether we’re up, whether we’re down. I’ve been around enough winning teams. That’s what they have. If we can keep that as we keep improving things around here, we’ll be in good shape and we’ll have that kick at the can at some point.”

As for recruiting, Cole couldn’t talk about specific players but said:

“It’s been good. The way the recruiting cycle is with college hockey, the immediacy of it (is different).

“The long term issues in terms of the reception from advisors, the reception from NHL teams, the reception from players and coaches in the arenas has been outstanding. The more people see us play, they see the direction it’s going. The buzz and the interest has gotten better. It’s good.

“We are still trying to push it over the top. We want to be a destination school. Like Coach Mason said, you want to go out and elaluate and pick players as opposed to recruiting them. I don’t think we’re there yet but we are definitely moving in that direction. I think parents and student-athletes see the improvement that our players have made and if they want to move on it hockey, this is a great place to be.”