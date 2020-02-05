Coach Search: Michigan State closing in on Fickell?
EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s administration, including athletic director Bill Beekman, were not blindsided by Mark Dantonio’s retirement on Tuesday.
Dantonio kept a small number of Michigan State administrators, including Beekman, updated on his decision-making process regarding possible retirement in recent days and weeks. Beekman was prepared to begin a transition plan. When Dantonio made his final decision, the transition plan was put into gear.
The latest on the transition plan:
* SpartanMag.com has confirmed Tuesday’s rumors that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is a high-ranking name on MSU’s interest list. Michigan State has reached out to Fickell’s representatives.
* In anticipation of Dantonio’s possible retirement, Beekman and Michigan State retained the services of DHR International, a global executive search firm. Glenn Sugiyama, managing partner and global sports practice leader at DHR International, is assisting Michigan State.
