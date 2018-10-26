Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-26 15:19:19 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan State freshmen eager to define roles, do their part

Kkivajcabl2gkdc9xha9
Freshmen Marcus Bingham (30), Thomas Kithier (15), Aaron Henry (11), Foster Loyer (3), and Gabe Brown (13) are eager to do their part for a Michigan State team looking to build upon a 30-win season and Big Ten Championship.
Associated Press
Paul Konyndyk • SpartanMag.com
Associate Editor

EAST LANSING – On a Michigan State team featuring veteran playmakers like Cassius Winston, Nick Ward, and Josh Langford, there is less pressure on Michigan State’s freshman class to deliver immedia...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}