With the early transfer portal window closed and the February signing period in the rear-view, Rivals.com hands out Big Ten transfer superlatives for the 2023 class.

TOP DOG: Tunmise Adeleye, Michigan State

Adeleye is the highest-rated transfer prospect to sign with a Big Ten school, checking in at No. 16 in the Rivals Transfer Rankings. While his true freshman season at Texas A&M was limited, playing in just three games, the former five-star prospect is still young and oozes a ton of potential. At Michigan State, Adeleye will have a chance to live up to the hype and make an impact for the Spartans.

*****

NEXT LEVEL: Dante Cephas, Penn State

Cephas is poised to make a big splash at the Power Five level after a very successful career in the MAC at Kent State. In his last two seasons with the Golden Flashes, Cephas racked up 130 catches for 1,984 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns and averaging over 15 yards per catch. Look for him to be a big-play weapon in the Nittany Lions' passing game in 2023.

*****

BEST SIGNAL-CALLER: Tanner Mordecai, Wisconsin

There was plenty of transfer quarterback movement within the Big Ten, but the biggest splash was new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell landing the services of SMU gunslinger Tanner Mordecai. In his last two seasons with the Mustangs, Mordecai racked up 7,152 passing yards with 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He is poised to take over the starting job for the Badgers in a new-look scheme under offensive coordinator Phil Longo. Who's ready for a quarterback Heisman candidates in Madison?

*****

TOP IN-CONFERENCE TRANSFER: Ernest Hausmann, Michigan

Hausmann had an outstanding true freshman campaign with Nebraska in 2022 in which he recorded 54 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in 10 games while earning seven starts. Now, the promising, young linebacker will display his talents for the reigning Big Ten champs, the Michigan Wolverines.

*****

TOP ROADGRADER: Ben Scott, Nebraska

Nebraska offensive line play was one of the worst in the Big Ten last season. New head coach Matt Rhule is hoping to turn those fortunes around and former Arizona State product Ben Scott should help the Cornhuskers immediately. Scott started 28 games at right tackle and center throughout his four-year tenure with the Sun Devils. During the 2022 season, Scott started 11 games at center, which is where he'll most likely project in Lincoln.

*****

MR. LOCKDOWN: Ja'Quan Sheppard, Maryland

Maryland will get a big boost to its defensive backfield with the addition of Sheppard, who is coming off an All-ACC first-team campaign in 2022. In his final season with the Bearcats, Sheppard tallied 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and an impressive 10 pass break-ups. That's the type of players Maryland needs on defense to make that next step in the Big Ten.

*****

CAREER RESURRECTION: Cade McNamara, Iowa