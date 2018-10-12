SpartanMag.com

CLARKSTON, Mich. - Last weekend, SpartanMag was able to get an updated look at two sophomore sensation linemen in Garrett Dellinger (6-foot-6, 230 pounds) and Rocco Spindler (6-foot-4, 250 pounds) as their Clarkston Wolves took on the Oxford Wildcats.

Clarkston fell for the first time this season dropping to 6-1, losing on a touchdown pass with less than :15 seconds remaining but the two blue chip 2021 recruits were huge in keeping the Wolves in the game.

Dellinger and Spindler excel on both sides of the ball, playing nearly every down on offense and defense. That’s something Coach Kurt Richardson loves about the two.

“They handle the pressure well,” Richardson said. “(They’re) level-headed and both train extremely hard so they can play both ways.

“They get mad when we take them out to try and give them a rest,” Richardson added with a chuckle.

Dellinger and Spindler enjoy their roles at Clarkston.

“I try to be a well-rounded athlete on the field that can play any position at any time,” Dellinger said, “and also a great teammate and leader.”

“I strive to play like a senior even though I’m a sophomore,” Spindler said. “I know a lot of guys look up to me and I strive for greatness because of that.”

Dellinger said he’s been working on his leadership and taking on constant double- and sometimes triple-teams.

“My leadership role has increased this season, and I’ve been helping newer linemen learn the position better,” Dellinger said.

Dellinger and Spindler recently visited Notre Dame. Notre Dame offered scholarships to both players. Dellinger was offered at the beginning of September and Spindler was offered at the end of September.

Both players camped at Michigan State in June.

Dellinger and Spindler have offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Toledo. In addition Dellinger has a Syracuse offer.

Both said they are in contact with Michigan State, Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Ohio State and are planning on going on visits to those schools in the coming weeks.