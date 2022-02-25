Christie upbeat despite freshman struggles, with Purdue on deck

East Lansing, Mich. - Max Christie will have a major chore on Saturday when he guards Purdue superstar Jaden Ivey.

The 6-foot-4 Ivey is projected as an NBA Top 10 pick, and can cover ground off the dribble with more speed than any player in the country. Tom Izzo compares Ivey to Dwyane Wade and Michael Westbrook. Meanwhile, Purdue (22-4) has won three straight games and is well-rested, coming off a six-day bye week.

The Spartans have lost five of their last six games, and Christie is shooting 28 percent from the field and 13 percent (3-of-22) from 3-point range in Michigan State’s last seven games.

Christie is regarded as the most talented player on the Michigan State roster, but he’s also the youngest starter.

At 31.2 minutes per game, he is averaging more playing time than any freshman in the Izzo era, aside from Miles Bridges’ 32.0 in 2017. Meanwhile, Christie is often asked to guard the opponent’s best perimeter player, like Purdue’s Ivey.

Despite the team and personal slumps, Christie is upbeat heading into arguably the biggest challenge of his young athletic career - trying to correct the trends and help steer the Spartans toward what they hope will be another appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“Mentally it’s a lot different,” Christie said of the transition from high school to college. “It’s a job when you get to this point. Not a job in a sense that I don’t like to do it but it’s a job that you have to commit to every single day. Maybe you didn’t watch as much film in high school; you have to watch it every day here. Maybe you didn’t have two and a half hour practices in high school; you’re going to have it here.

“You have a lot more going on. You have to manage living on your own, and then getting to practice on time, and watching film, and getting to bed on time. It’s just a lot more. And let alone on the court when you are playing against, in my case, people that are three, four, five years older than me and they are just much stronger and they have been acclimated to the college game for four or five extra years, it’s definitely tough.

“And then as a freshman, playing 36 minutes in a game is not easy, at all. Normally you wouldn’t have a freshman playing that many minutes and I’m blessed to be able to play that many, but by no means is it easy, especially in my case when I’m tasked with guarding the best player and I have to work my tail off almost every possession and then come down and give my offensive firepower at the same time, it’s not easy. But it’s something that I’ve gotten better at and something that I’m expected to do, so I’m not making any excuses and it’s something that I need to get done.”

Christie was 2-of-11 from the field during MSU’s loss at Iowa on Tuesday. He hadn’t made a 3-pointer in MSU’s previous four games before going 1-of-4 from beyond the arch against the Hawkeyes. This from a player whom everyone in the organization knows is the best pure shooter on the team.

Christie held his head high, with conviction and confidence when discussing his struggles and obstacles during a press conference following practice on Wednesday.

“Personally, I think my shot is just fine,” Christie said. “I’m missing short and long. I’m not missing left and right. At the end of the day, I can live with those misses. I think that’s just a matter of me maybe focusing in a little bit more on hitting those shots. To be honest, I’m still pretty confident in myself.

“This is the frst time in my career that I’ve been tasked with defending their best player in most cases and bring my offensive abilities while playing 35, 36, 34 minutes. So it’s going to be a transition period for me. There’s going to be adversity. That’s what I’m going through right now but I’m grateful for this adversity. Eventually I’m going to reap the benefits because I’m still working hard, I’m still confident and I’m still watching film on myself to see what I can do better. I’m confident in myself. I’m not worried at all.”

Meanwhile, Christie is a marked man on the opposing team’s scouting report. Despite his struggles, he remains a player that the opposition sets out to contain.

Illinois’ Trent Frazier, perhaps the best perimeter defender in the Big Ten, shadowed Christie everywhere he went during last Saturday’s game at Breslin Center as Christie went 3-of-9 from the field.

At one point, an exhausted Christie tried to fake a back-cut in order to set up a downscreen to get open on the right wing. Frazier locked into Christie’s chest, honored the back cut, but was right back into Christie’s chest as the freshman came off the screen. He wasn’t open for the pass, didn’t get the ball, and more energy was consumed.

Frazier shook his head “no” with defiance, as if to say, “I’ve seen that on film. That’s not working against me, freshman.”

Attention like this means Christie’s shot windows are small and brief. Meanwhile, Michigan State needs offense from him. That can lead to sloppy shot selection.

“There’s a few questionable ones for sure that I take every now and then but overall the majority of them are pretty good shots that I can make,” Christie said. “They just aren’t falling right now so I’m going to continue to take those and stay confident in myself.

“There’s no hard feelings if I play less minutes and there’s no good feelings if I play more minutes. I’m just going to do what I can to get the job done.

“Everybody is ready to go. Everybody is in position to play the way they need to play.”