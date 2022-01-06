Christie to the Max; freshman nets career high

East Lansing, Mich. – Senior wing Gabe Brown played an instrumental role in helping the Michigan State’s men’s basketball team remain undefeated in Big Ten play on Wednesday night.

But when freshman guard Max Christie was stepping to podium for the press conference after No. 10 MSU’s 79-67 victory over Nebraska, Brown didn’t hesitate to relinquish the spotlight.

“Max Christie, Max Christie everybody,” Brown said, like a club deejay.

Christie led the Spartans (11-2, 4-0 Big Ten) with a career-high 21 points.

“That boy Max is a problem,’’ Brown said with an all-knowing smile. “But (in) all seriousness, he got to his spots and he played with confidence like he always does. He was aggressive and stayed within himself in the offense. We need that out of him. He wasn't the number one shooting guard in the country for nothing. We need that and he did a good job and I'm proud of him.”

A well-deserved introduction and recognition for Christie, who is not only making it a habit of being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week – the 6-foot-6 guard has earned the honor three times already this season – but proving that his all-around game is only getting better despite his youth.

“I thought Max (Christie) was awfully good,’’ Spartan head coach Tom Izzo said. “I thought Max [Christie] gave good effort.’’

But of course there was more when Izzo went in-depth on his team’s performance, especially for Christie, who finished a tidy 7-of-9 from the field, while grabbing four rebounds and picking up a steal and an assist in more than 30 minutes of play.

While Christie’s offensive contributions took center center stage, it was another part of his game on Wednesday night that caught his coach’s eye.

“I thought Max (Christie) really stepped up, he had to guard [Nebraska’s Bryce] McGowens, and [Bryce] McGowens was 5-of-16, so I thought Christie did a hell of a job on him,’’ Izzo said. “He had to be one of our best defenders. I won't give him credit that he wasn't all over the place like Gabe was, but I thought he did a pretty good job too.’’

Izzo has also been impressed with Christie’s steady improvement and grasp of the game since the season began back on Nov. 9.

Christie has been committed and patient as his game develops.

“I know it's all going to come with time,” Christie said. “Even at the beginning of the season, when I didn't shoot as well, I knew it wasn't just going to happen overnight. So, I made sure that I stuck with it and kept getting in the gym working on my shot. I know that I'm going to reap the fruits of my labor eventually as time goes on. I think this game tonight was one of those nights where the work I put in and the trust I put in myself, my coaches and my teammates, really showed.’’

The proof of that work ethic and commitment is in the numbers.

Since his slow start offensively, Christie has done nothing but make steady strides.

In his last seven games, including Wednesday’s heroics, Christie is averaging 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

“If you know him at all, (he’s an) unbelievable kid. He just works his tail off and he picks up things like ‘that,’” Izzo said, snapping his fingers. “He learns to listen and he listens to learn and when you talk to him, it's like, engraved in his head.

“I am shocked how good he's been defensively. He's rebounding the ball. He had that tip-in dunk (tonight to open the game),’’ Izzo said. “When you're rebounding the ball, when you're defending the best player, when you're scoring 21 points, when I want the ball in your hands at the end of the game from the free throw line, that's a pretty complete player.’’

Oh, and there’s one more thing to consider when analyzing Christie’s contributions on Wednesday night: He was coming off a bout with COVID that caused him to miss MSU’s victory over High Point on Dec. 29.

Just more of an indication that everyone, even those who don’t get to see him on a daily basis in practice and in games, should recognize that Max Christie is a star on the rise, a difference-maker.

“Really, really good player and you can see his confidence growing by the game,” said Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg. “He was a big key (Wednesday night) and those guys hit tough shots. You’ve got to tip your hat to them when they make tough contested shots. Max had several of those out there. Good poise for a freshman. I think the kid’s got a very bright future.’’

That bright future can be traced back to Christie’s approach, even when things weren’t going well to start the season.

“I'm just making sure I have confidence to do what I do,” he said. “Confidence is a big factor, I've been focusing on that in practice and games and I'm going to continue to focus on it.’’