Christie got his 'head space' right, and MSU looked different

If you thought Max Christie looked different on Thursday night, he would be the first to tell you that he felt different too.

Christie played his most efficient, well-rounded game of the season in helping the Spartans build a big lead, lose it, and then escape past Maryland, 76-72, in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Christie scored 16 points and led the Spartans in scoring for the first time since scoring 16 against Michigan, 13 games ago.

Christie did it while attempting only six shots, making four of them. He went 3-for-3 from 3-point range, was the team’s co-leader in rebounds with six, and played spirited defense against physical senior Eric Ayala of Maryland.

It was a big difference from his performance against Maryland on Sunday when he committed four turnovers and had a rough time with Ayala in the post, on the perimeter and most other places.

Christie’s body language suffered on Sunday, and he was replaced by Jaden Akins for five of the last seven minutes of the game, returning only to provide foul shooting.

“Sunday I looked fatigue because my mental head space wasn't in the right spot,” Christie said. “I had those couple turnovers and my mental head space went to crap. So in today's game I tried to stay even keeled, not get too high, too low mentally, and I think that showed. That's why I didn't seem as fatigued and felt more sure of myself on the court.”

Christie played like the sharp-shooting, steadying force that was expected of him most of the season.

Now, the Spartans will look to get that kind of play from him on Friday in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals against No. 2 seed and Co-Big Ten Champion Wisconsin (6:30 p.m.)

MSU head coach Tom Izzo is hoping Christie has crossed a threshold from the freshman wall to something better at tournament time.

When Christie iced the game with a pair of free throws with :06 seconds left, Izzo managed a broad smile.

“I was just sitting there smiling saying, you know what, everybody wants to think of X’s and O’s,” Izzo said. “Sometimes it's just talks. I’ll just say we had a lot of talks in the last three, four days and there's nothing other than my players coming back that excites me more is when you spend time with a kid and you try to walk them through and try to get them to understand that there's a process to this whole thing.”

Christie’s field goal percentage for the year had sunk to 38 percent. He is regarded as the best pure shooter on the team, but his 3-point percentage had fallen below .310.

This game marked the eighth time this year he was above 50 percent from 3-point range, but the first time since the Jan. 19 game against Michigan, 13 games ago.

But it was Christie’s effort on defense, and the defensive boards, which showed the most maturity.

“Those rebounds are definitely a want,” Christie said. “They're just not going to come to you. You're not going to get it when you feel like it, especially at that time in the game when everybody needs that rebound. Both sides really need it. I just wanted it more than everybody else to get that rebound and I got it those two or three times.”

An old friend told Izzo it would work out this way.

“Not to name drop, but I talked to Magic yesterday,” Izzo said. “He just said if we would get lost in the defense and the rebounding, which is what our program stands for, get our running game back, everything else will fall in place.

“So I'll give him a little assist on this thing.”

But Izzo had the primary assist.

“I just felt like Max and I spent some time together,” Izzo said.

They hashed through it.

Did Izzo help Max gain confidence? No, says Izzo.

“I think it gets overblown that coaches can give a kid confidence,” Izzo said. “I think they can take it away, but I don't know if you can give it anybody. You can't jump in somebody's head. What he's got to do and what he did is worked his way through it but figured out, what is he thinking out there? Is he thinking too much about his shot? He hasn't remembered very well, that was one of the things we talked about.

“I think if he learned one lesson, it was keep my Army small. The village is parents and staff and himself and the team. I think that helped him.”