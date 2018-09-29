SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - This is no gimme.



Even with the 7-3 series lead, Central Michigan’s 1-3 record and the fact that the Chippewas lost 31-7 at home to a Kansas program that hadn’t won a road game since 2009, there is an air of uneasiness when it comes to Saturday’s 11th meeting between No. 21/18 Michigan State and CMU.

Probably, because the past has shown, in the Spartans’ three losses to the Chips - in 2009, 1992, 1991 - that when MSU was the favorite, when the MAC was considered a subpar conference and when the recruiting suggested that the Big Ten school’s roster was superior in talent to that of a mid-major in Mount Pleasant, there was an upset.

"It means a lot because there is history to this game,” said fourth-year CMU head coach John Bonamego.

So, it wasn’t surprising to hear references to the series be accompanied by caution this week as the Spartans prepared to follow up last Saturday’s road win at Indiana with one final non-conference tilt before moving into the teeth of the Big Ten schedule.

“It's always been a big game for us, rivalry-game type thing. Going all the way back, there's been some great games,’’ MSU head coach Mark Dantonio said. “Right now they are a 1-3 football team. I don't think that's indicative of who they are.

“A lot of guys on their roster from the state of Michigan, much like ours, so you have an instant rivalry-type situation, in terms of guys (having) played against each other in high school and that type of thing.’’

In a perfect scenario, the Spartans would like to not only get a win on Saturday but play the type of game that could establish some momentum for a conference slate that will include games against ranked foes Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State.

Gaining that momentum against a program like CMU’s has not always been the case, despite the fact that MSU has outscored CMU in the last three meetings - all Spartans victories - 116-24.

So when the teams line up against one another at noon (FS1) in Spartan Stadium, expect MSU to treat this game much the way they would treat a heavyweight showdown with a highly-ranked conference foe because no matter how this matchup may be perceived on paper, this team learned early on in a late-night loss at Arizona State, that you can leave nothing to chance.

For CMU, which squeezed out a win against FCS foe Maine last week, an upset would be a huge marker for a season that hangs in the balance in terms of the fine line between satisfaction and disappointment.

In order to have a chance for the upset, the Chips are going to need an upgraded performance from an offense that has averaged just 15 points a game so far this season and accumulated just 258.5 yards of total offense in those games.

“We are going to have to play a lot better,” Bonamego said. “We’re going to have to play a very good, clean game

Junior quarterback Tommy Lazzaro, who earned his first start of the season last week, helping CMU to an unexpectedly hard-fought 17-5 victory over the Black Bears, will probably earn the nod for a second-straight week but if he is ineffective, don’t be surprised if Bonamego reverts back to former Lansing Catholic standout and sophomore signal-caller Tony Poljan.

Poljan started the first three games under center for Central, throwing for 344 yards and one touchdown on 40-for-70 passing. Poljan, who was also recruited by MSU, tossed four interceptions.

So, the Chippewas have turned to Lazzaro, who has completed 20 of his 38 attempts for 210 yards and two TDs. Lazzaro has also run for 99 yards on 26 carries, scoring twice, making him a legitimate dual-threat option for the Chips.

Despite his success, Poljan could still be used as a change of pace option for the offense.

The Chippewas possess a decent run game with junior Jonathan Ward leading the way with 183 yards on 52 carries and sophomore Kumehnnu Gwilly, who has added 122 on 38 attempts, while scoring one touchdown.

Junior Cameron Cole and redshirt freshman Julian Hicks lead the way in the pass game. Cole has caught 11 balls for 127 yards, while Hicks has contributed nine catches for 101 yards and a score.

“They’re (going to try and) spread us out, try and make the inside guys make some plays,’’ said MSU junior Mike linebacker Joe Bachie, MSU’s leading tackler. “So, they’re going to have our number a couple of times but it’s up to us to be disruptive and if we can do that we should come out just fine.’’

CMU’s offensive line is bolstered by senior left guard Shakir Carr and junior center Steve Eipper but the right side of the Chippewas’ o-line is manned by two redshirt freshmen.

That group will be facing a tall task when they line up against a Spartan defense that is giving up just 32.7 yards a game on the ground. That’s tops in the country.

Led by Bachie’s 30 tackles, which have included 2.5 for loss with one sack and one interception, MSU’s defense seems to establishing a tone that alters their opponent’s offensive gameplan.

That’s why teams have been able to pass for 323.7 passing yards a game because in the wake of not being able to run the ball on MSU, offensive coaches have decided to lean heavily on their passing games in order to produce some success.

Aiding Bachie, is senior ‘star’ linebacker Andrew Dowell, who has 21 stops, including four for loss and junior defensive end Kenny Willekes, who leads the team in tackles for loss with five.

Junior cornerback Justin Layne, and safeties Khari Willis and David Dowell lead the secondary.

Layne is third on the team in tackles with 18, including two pass breakups, while Willis, a senior, and Dowell, a junior, have 17 stops each. Willis also has an interception on his resume.

They lead a Spartans’ defense that has totaled 22 tackles for loss, including nine sacks, and nine pass breakups.

Offensively, the Spartans are still searching for a consistent output.

Despite averaging nearly 400 yards of total offense a game and nearly 30 points, MSU’s offense, because of some poor execution and penalties, has left a lot of points off the scoreboard.

That consistency on offense needs to start with junior QB Brian Lewerke, who has thrown for five touchdowns but also tossed in four picks.

Lewerke has completed 97 of 64 passes for 814 yards but needs to tighten up his decision-making in order to assure more success on offense, especially in the redzone.

“Brian is trying to create and make plays, and sometimes when you do that, you're going to make some great plays and some other times you're going to get in some bad situations,’’ Dantonio said. “He's got to know when to check the ball down. He's got some guys coming on short crossers that he's got to hit that are open.’’

While senior running back LJ Scott still leads MSU’s rushing attack, he has been hampered by an unspecified injury, gaining just 103 yards on 30 carries this season. He didn’t play against Indiana. His availability for this game is unknown.

MSU still has options running the ball in sophomore Connor Heyward, who has gained 87 on 22 carries and freshman La’Darius Jefferson, who has chipped in with 54 yards.

“Offensively, we've got to run the ball inside more effectively with our tailback situation,’’ Dantonio said. “We're playing different guys at tailback because of injury a little bit this past game, past game and a half, but we've got to run the ball more inside.’’

The best part about MSU’s offense has been the good-as-advertised receiving corps.

Led by sophomore Cody White’s 260 yards and two TDs, the Spartans also boast the talents of senior Felton Davis, who 212 yards and a score and Darrell Stewart, who’s added a 127 yards.

MSU’s offensive line, which has been under scrutiny since the start of the season, is led by 5th-year senior David Beedle and sophomore guard Kevin Jarvis. Jarvis sustained a lower-body injury last week. His status for this game is unknown.

The Spartans are also hoping to further the improvement up front by naming sophomore Matt Allen the starting center.

CMU’s defense, despite giving up 334.3 yards a game and 23.8 points, leads the MAC in passing yards allowed at 140 and total defense.

“They’ve got some really good corners and some really good safeties on the back end,’’ White said. “So we’re going to have our work cut out for us. They’re not any slouches out there. They like to stay on top. They never look like they’re beat. They like to off-hand jam and they do a job of that.’’

Senior linebacker Malik Fountain leads the way with 47 tackles, including 2.5 for loss and one interception, while redshirt freshman safety Devonni Reed has 35 stops. Senior linebacker Trevor Apsey adds 23 tackles, including two for loss.

Junior defensive end Mike Danna and senior defensive tackle Nathan Brisson-Fast have combined for 9.5 tackles for loss with Danna leading the team with five for 38 yards.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR:

MSU: It’s time for MSU to flip the proverbial switch and that means reduction of mistakes, namely penalties, while improving on execution, especially on offense in the red zone. While it’s not necessary for the Spartans to blow CMU out to prove a point, it would be a good sign if MSU can dominate from beginning to end in their last game against a non-conference opponent. Consistency on both sides of the ball should be the top priority on Saturday. A choppy performance, even if the Spartans win, will mean this team is still not on the road to challenge for the top spot in the Big Ten’s East division.

CMU: While it’s not been a great season for the Chips so far with their only win coming against an FCS team in Maine last week, a strong performance here could become a catapult for success for the remainder of the season. The Chippewas need to try to keep this thing close in order to have a chance to steal the program’s fourth victory over MSU in 11 tries. That means, no matter who’s under center, whether it’s Poljan or Lazzaro, they must play one of the best games of their collegiate careers in order to give CMU a chance for the upset.