EAST LANSING - Juniors Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk have emerged as one of the top defensive tackle combinations in the country.

Williams and Panasiuk have been strong run-stoppers since they became starters as freshmen in 2016. They are the cornerstone to MSU's run defense, which ranks No. 1 in the nation in that category.

During last weekend's 35-21 victory at Indiana, MSU's pass rush produced its most sacks in a game since the 2015 season opener. Williams and Panasiuk had a major hand in MSU's improving pass rush.

