SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Although Cole Chewins, a former delayed-scholarship grayshirt, has played in 24 games, including 16 starts, his biggest battle has always seemed to be gaining and keeping the girth necessary to survive a grueling Big Ten campaign in the trenches.

Chewins is up to 290 pounds after playing last season at 284.

“I feel comfortable with it,” he said. “It’s definitely been a change and a process to get there but you’ve got to remember, I came in at 230 pounds and putting on 60 plus pounds is never easy. It’s a lot of being determined to take that extra bite of food and maybe it’s 10:30 at night and I don’t want to eat a meal before I go to bed but, it is what it is.’’

His weight gain has been a team effort.

“I have to thank the people around me,” he said. “My family, they’re sending me food all of the time. I have to give a shout out to my mom and my dad because they’re cooking food every week and sending it to me to help me keep on weight. Coach (Ken) Mannie is always on me and the nutrition staff has done a great job with me.’’

Chewins is the only returning offensive lineman who started all 13 games last year. His weight gain program has been a success thus far, with potential to grow more in his last two years at Michigan State.

“I was that skinny, toothpick-looking guy, the one where people said, ‘all right, you’re not a lineman,’ but you just have to embrace it,” he said. “As much trouble as it is sometimes, to eat that extra meal, you just have to be determined and look at the long-term goals instead of the short-term.’’