Checking in on top Michigan State 2023 targets

Michigan State has caught the eye of the college football world this fall with an 8-0 start to the season. The Mel Tucker tenure at Michigan State is just in year two, and the vision he has been selling recruits has been playing out faster than expected. Recruits across the country have taken notice and Michigan State has tried to host as many as possible for game day visits this fall. With high school football playoffs starting across the country, it has gotten even harder for recruits from afar to make it to campus but that does not mean they aren't interested. "There has been a lot of validation from players that we are recruiting." said Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, "We have been on those guys for a while. Some of them have not been to campus yet." "We are competing for these players. Competition in recruiting is a lot about comparisons." Tucker said. "They are comparing what they see from us to what they see at other places. How we handle ourselves as coaches and as players, how we play the game and our process. "It is a very positive response from the prospects and their families and we will continue to evaluate what we are doing during the season all the way up to signing weather its 2022s, 23s, 24s they will continue to evaluate us and compare us to other schools they are considering so we must put our best foot forward."



MIles McVay is a 6-foot-7 335-pound OT out of East St. Louis (IL). Michigan State has been recruiting McVay for over a year and he made his way to East Lansing in June. McVay camped at Michigan State despite already holding an offer in order to work with Chris Kapilovic and get a feel for MSU. "I talk to Coach Kap a lot and I receive text from the coaches daily," McVay said. "They were my first DM on September 1st as well. Coach Tucker and Kap. It’s cool, and it lets me know that they are really interested in me." McVay feels comfortable with Michigan State and recognized Mel Tucker's plan before it began to play out on the field. "After I met, talked with and hung out with Coach Kap and Coach Tucker back in the summer, I had a chance to see the campus at MSU." McVay said, "I felt comfortable and I felt Coach Tucker had a plan and was going to build something special, and with MSU success this year, you can see Coach Tucker system and culture is working." McVay and his team are in the second round of playoffs and he has not gone on any game day trips this fall due to playing on Saturdays and travel.

Michigan State offered Mikal Harrison-Pilot back in May. He visited Michigan State along with Notre Dame and Michigan at the end of July. Harrison-Pilot holds nearly 40 offers. He has visited Arkansas, Oklahoma, Baylor, Houston, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC for games this fall. He will visit Ohio State next weekend. Michigan State has been in touch since the offer and visit. "I talk to coach Hawkins at least once a week." Pilot said, "I like coach Hawk. He's real cool and chill, we just talk about how the season is going and about life. He is definitely a good dude." Harrison-Pilot says he has been monitoring the Spartans from afar. "I have watched highlights but I haven’t gotten to chance to watch a full game but I am keeping up with them." His final thoughts on the Michigan State program. "I really enjoyed it when I was there in the summer. Definitely was cool and coach Tucker said he was going to get it going and that’s exactly what hes doing." Harrison-Pilot said, "I have come away impressed since I visited in the summer and now they are putting the results on the field which is a big plus for me. It is definitely leaving me something to think about."

Michigan State offered on September 1st, and has remained in contact ever since. The one time Texas commit holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and many more. “I have been talking to MSU every day since September 1st.” Owens said, “I have been talking to Coach Tucker, Coach Peagler, and some of his assistants.” “They are great guys. I can’t wait to meet them in person.” Owens said, “The atmosphere looks great on TV and they have one of the best RBs in the NCAA.”

Michigan State offered 6-foot-4 300-pound Georgia OG Madden Sanker back in April and Chris Kapilovic has been recruiting him hard ever since. Sanker planned to visit in the summer but it didn’t work out. “I talk to coach Kap at least once a week.” Sanker said,“I can feel that they are really interested in me. My family and I for sure want to see what they are all about.” “I love it MSU is for sure one of the schools far away that has caught my interest.” Sanker said, “I’ve watched for a couple years you can for sure tell what coach Tucker and coach Kap does for this team and the OL and I could for sure see myself playing for them.” When asked what other schools from far away have caught his eye, “Michigan State, Oregon, and Louisville.”

Michigan State offered the Louisiana running-back back in May and William Peagler and Effrem Reed have been in contact ever since. "I think they are very good in relating what I can do towards their team by me playing multiple positions." Prean said, "I think its real nice how they can connect me to their team knowing I can be effective at WR and RB." Prean has been watching highlights and film of Michigan State when possible, but he finally got to watch a full game this past weekend. "Yessir i’ve been keeping up with MSU games every week and I finally got to watch the full game from start to finish when they played Michigan." Prean said, "I thought it was awesome how they fought back from adversity and didn’t let nothing take their foot off the gas." "I think MSU is a wonderful school" Prean said. Auburn, Michigan State, and Mississippi State are the schools reaching out the most according to Prean. He camped at LSU and Alabama in the spring.

Olaus Alinen is an interesting recruit who grew up in Finland. He received an offer from Michigan State last October. The 6-foot-7 310-pound OT holds over 20 offers but has not gone on any recruiting visits yet. He spent the summer home in Finland and has been busy this fall with his own games. In the off-season he hopes to check out Florida, Stanford, Oklahoma, Oregon, Alabama, Penn State, Michigan State, and Texas. Michigan State was on of the first schools to reach out on September 1st. " I talk to Coach Kap, Coach Jarrod James and Coach Gebhardt, I would say I am in contact with them weekly." Alinen said. "They are doing great this year, love the see it! A really good program and seems like a strong culture is building up there." On Chris Kapilovic specifically, "I enjoy talking to Coach Kap, we get along really well and he is one of my favorite coaches to talk to!" Alinen said, "I feel like he is a coach that is easy to talk with + he is a Browns fan as well! He has a good sense of humor." On Jensen Gebhardt, "He gives great updates of what its going on at MSU and clearly showing that MSU is interested of me!"



Caleb Herring was offered by Michigan State back in May and has grown close with defensive grad assistant Gerren Duhart over time. “We used to talk everyday. But now it’s like every 3 weeks, and I think they understand because the playoffs are coming up and they want me to focus.” Herring said. "Coach Duhart is a cool guy, building a relationship with him has been fun. We’ve talked basically every week. I last talked to Coach Duhart about the MSU games." Herring has also taken notice of Mel Tucker and even the academic side. "I’ve been impressed with what Coach Mel Tucker has been doing with the program." Herring said, "They’re obviously a good football team, but they also have great education. God forbid I don’t make it to the NFL, but they are a school with great education and they are really close with agricultural path I want to go down." Herring said he is talking to Tennessee, Michigan State, Clemson, Vanderbilt, Georgia, and Alabama often right now.

Ahmari Borden was also offered by Michigan State in May. Borden has kept in communication with Courtney Hawkins. "I mostly speak with coach Hawkins and I have spoken with coach Tabb." Borden said, "Coach Hawkins is an amazing person and genuinely cares about my future. He’s definitely a great coach and genuine.” Borden has not had the chance due to travel and his own season, but hopes to get to Michigan State in the future. "I would love to get the chance to experience all the great things MSU has to offer! I’ve heard some great things about the program and the staff also coach Hawkins has really boosted my interest.” Borden said, “I would like to know how the campus as a whole operates and the connections people share with it. I also want to learn more about staff/players and how they build important relationships and core values the help them in the future."

Trevor Carter received a Michigan State offer back in March. Carter has kept in contact with Ross Els and Gerren Duhart. "I have been talking to Coach Els and Coach DuHart." Carter said, "Usually once every week. I actually got injured at the start of this year so they have just been telling me to keep my head up and to keep working hard." Carter visited Michigan State over the summer and came away impressed. "I was impressed with everything that they had, top notch facilities as well as top notch people. I find that their program is very similar to mine at home." Carter said. "Coach Els is a great guy who’s easy to talk to. He definitely knows football and linebackers specifically. I already learned a great deal just meeting him for a day in East Lansing." Carter said, "I think he’s an awesome guy. Very high energy about almost everything which I think is great. He definitely bleeds green and white." Carter is coached at Ironton High School (OH) by former Spartan Trevon Pendleton. "MSU is really a special place to him. He thinks very very highly of it and loves the people that involve themselves in the football program." Carter said, "Whether that is players, coaches, or fans he loves them all. He really is just in love with that place as a whole."

Jyaire Hill was recently offered by Michigan State in mid-October and has been in contact with Harlon Barnett and assistant Andrew Rodgers. "I talk to Michigan State at least twice a week." Hill said. "I think it is great. I talk to coach Rodgers a lot. He is just showing love." On Harlon Barnett, "I think he’s a great coach. He is a good personality and wants the best for the players." Hill said. Hill has not done any game day visits this fall and wont as long as his high school season is still going. He plans to visit Michigan State once playoffs finish up.

6-foot-5 315-pound OL Deandre Duffus holds offers from Michigan State, Florida, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, and others. Duffus received an offer from Michigan State in May and has kept in contact with Chris Kapilovic. Michigan State was the first school to reach out on September, 1st. Duffus watched Michigan State beat Miami on TV and liked what he saw from the Spartan offensive line that day. "Michigan State has been in great contact with me. Coach Kap and Coach Jarrod James." Duffus said, "I text them throughout the week. I hop on the phone every couple weeks as well." "I think coach Kap is a great coach there’s a lot of chemistry there and I haven’t even visited the school yet." Duffus said on the coaches,"Coach Jarrod is great he checks up on me a lot to ask me about the games. He shows a lot of interest and I can’t wait to get to MSU and talk with him." Duffus says he will for sure visit campus in the off-season once presented the opportunity.

Michigan State offered the 6-foot-5 Arizona TE Matthew Klopfenstein back in March which was his second offer at the time. Michigan State tight-ends coach extended the offer and has kept in contact since. Klopfenstein then visited Michigan State June. Ted Gilmore also visited his school during the Michigan State bye week this fall. "You know I still talk to Michigan State." Klopfenstein said, "We talk every one to two weeks I would say."