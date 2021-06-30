Chase Carter lists Michigan State and Iowa as his finalists

It’s time for Michigan State’s 2022 recruiting effort to start ringing the bell on the defensive side of the ball.

The Spartans have 12 commitments for the 2022 class, with a group that is listed No. 29 in the Rivals.com team rankings. But the Spartans have only two defensive players out of the 12 verbal commitments, and they are both defensive backs.

Michigan State is due to break through in the defensive front seven, and Minneapolis defensive end Chase Carter is a leading candidate to help the Spartans do it. On Wednesday evening, he announced via Twitter that Michigan State and Iowa are his final two. He also visited Iowa State and briefly had plans to take a September official visit to Nebraska, but has since decided against a visit to Lincoln.

Carter (6-6, 215) is a three-star prospect, ranked the No. 35 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 3 in Minnesota. He visited Iowa State on June 11, but eliminated the Cyclones on Wednesday.

He visited Michigan State on June 4 and Iowa last weekend.

Why did the Hawkeyes and Spartans make his top two?

“I saw opportunity in both places,” Carter told SpartanMag.com on Wednesday night. “I felt like these two schools give me the best opportunity to achieve my goals.

“I believe in Coach Bell at Iowa and what he has done and what he is doing with his program. I believe they are a place that has put many guys like me in amazing places and helped them grow.

“And Michigan State, I believe in what Coach Tucker is doing. I know that he is changing culture and the program and it is a place where I can grow and become a better player because of it.”

Carter told SpartanMag.com on Monday that he plans to make a decision in mid-July.