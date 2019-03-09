EAST LANSING - The biggest regular season game in Breslin Center history lived up to the billing for Michigan State fans, with the No. 9-ranked Spartans staging a stirring, come-from-behind, decisively delicious 75-63 victory over No. 7 Michigan, Saturday night.

A jubilant white-out crowd at Breslin watched the Spartans beat Michigan and win the 2019 Big Ten championship. It was MSU’s 15th Big Ten championship and Tom Izzo’s ninth and in some ways perhaps his toughest to achieve, with the Spartans overcoming injuries to two standout starters, Joshua Langford and Nick Ward, and playing with a banged-up lineup to beat a Michigan team which began the game with hot shooting but couldn’t maintain pace.

The Spartans raised a Big Ten championship banner after Senior Day ceremonies, as former Spartan players Shawn Respert, Steve Smith, Mateen Cleaves, Kelvin Torbert, Chris Hill and others watched and hugged. Izzo exchanged tearful embraces with current players and coaches in the most emotional night this building has seen.

"We've been grinding all year," Izzo said. "That's what we are. We are a blue-collar team that is going to stay blue collar until the day I walk out of this building. I'm proud of them for that."

Cassius Winston led Michigan State with 23 points on 7-of-17 shooting. He was cold in the first half and a bit mistake-prone at times, but closed strongly to pilot the Spartans to the championship.

Sophomore center Xavier Tillman had 17 points and six rebounds. He played good defense at times in checking Michigan point guard Zavier Simpson after ball screen switches in the second half.

Senior power forward Kenny Goins had nine points and 16 rebounds.

Senior guard Matt McQuaid had nine points.

Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis dominated the early going and finished with 20 points, but battled foul trouble in the second half.

Michigan State was dominant on the glass, out-rebounding Michigan 46-20. Making matters worse, Brazdeikis’ fourth and fifth fouls were committed on the boards, the fifth coming with Michigan State leading 65-53 and 5:10 left.

Brazdekis was 5-of-5 in the first half for 12 points, including two 3-pointers and some circus drives.

Michigan made 14 of its first 22 shots (63 percent) in taking a 33-23 lead with 6:15 to go in the first half.

Michigan led 35-23 with 3:07 left in the first half, but the Spartans ended the half with a 6-0 run which recharged the Breslin crowd.

Aaron Henry found Thomas Kithier for a dunk to begin the mini run.

Then Kyle Ahrens, nursing a bad back that had kept him out of the last two games, split the defense in transition for a double-clutch lay-up, through contact, landing hard on the floor. That cut the lead to 35-27, bringing the crowd to its feet and causing Michigan to call time out.

Then after a Simpson turnover, Henry found Xavier Tillman for a dunk, cutting it to 35-29 at the break.

Winston picked up his second foul with 7:34 left in the first half and Michigan State trailing 29-21. The 6-0 run at the end of the half enabled Michigan State to outscore Michigan 8-6 during Winston’s first-half absence.

“Michigan came out and put it right to us,” Izzo said. “We looked out of sync. I don’t know if we were nervous or what. They played well and we played poorly. I don’t think our energy was there and we made mistakes.

“What won the game for us was only being down six at halftime because that thing could have been 16. At halftime I thought our best three or four players were all in the fog. Part of that was Michigan and part of it was us.”

MSU held Michigan to 31.3 percent shooting in the second half while MSu shot 51.9 percent in the second half.

After raising the banner and officiating over Senior Night ceremonies, Izzo's post-game press conference didn't begin until 11:20 p.m.

