SpartanMag.com

Too often, we are mesmerized by the pure athleticism of competitive sports, especially in the game of basketball.



Like the power and grace of Duke’s Zion Williamson, the quickness and long-range shooting of LSU’s Tremont Waters or the dribble-drive capabilities of Minnesota’s Amir Coffey.

But as much as all of those players’ abilities defined the successes of their teams, against Michigan State, it wasn’t enough to claim victory over the Spartans in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

And maybe that’s because, in the end, they didn’t have that added component that the Spartans enjoyed as MSU marched to the Final Four with their cerebral big man in sophomore forward Xavier Tillman.

While Tillman’s contributions in points and rebounds - averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds as well as being first on the team in blocks with 64 and second in steals with 37 - have been well documented during No. 2-seeded MSU’s run to an 8:49 p.m. (CBS) national semifinals meeting on Saturday with No. 3-seeded Texas Tech, it may be his cerebral approach to playing the game that has made him one of the Spartans’ most valuable and effective weapons throughout this 2019 postseason run.

Take for example the subtle eye roll he delivered to All-American guard Cassius Winston to signal the opening needed for Winston to receive Tillman’s game-clinching inbounds pass along the sidelines in MSU’s one-point win over the No. 1 seeded Blue Devils.

And, if that’s not impressive enough consider this: Tillman’s explanation of a crucial play late in Sunday’s win over Duke.

“So that play, at the end of the game, we were down three and Cash (Cassius Winston) threw me a lob. Right before that, I saw my man just completely jump Cash. He didn’t guard me at all. So, I told Cash, ‘Next time, look at me for the lob,’ just because I saw that my man wasn’t going to guard me. And we ran the same exact play and that’s what we did, we got the lob play.’’

It has become a player-coached team, something Izzo and his coaching staff always hopes will take place.

MSU associate head coach Dwayne Stephens heaped praise upon his second-year big man for plays like that - plays he’s been making all season.

“For me, it reminds me a lot of (former Spartan) Draymond (Green),’’ Stephens said. “Draymond was almost a player-coach, where he watched a lot of film, he studied the game and he understood what was going on with everybody on the court. Xavier has some of that in him in the fact that he always is aware of what’s going on, where he needs to be, where he can offer help. He just has a high IQ and it starting to show now.

“That allows other guys to pressure their man a little more knowing that X (Tillman) is going to be there to help. It allows some of us that are not as gifted athletically . . . he can make up for some of that and that’s big for our team.’’

And as if on cue, after some introspective thought, Tillman addressed the idea of being labeled a “cerebral big man” in a game that relies, sometimes too much, on a player’s athleticism rather than their smarts.

“I like that statement, really. What do you call it? Cerebral big man? I like that. I’m going to use that,’’ Tillman said with a smile before offering proof of why he deserves that label. “(Really though), I think it’s a true statement. When I’m on the court, I’m always analyzing how the defense is playing, where I can attack, what’s open for my teammates, what I can find for them.’’