SpartanMag.com

Cerebral big man? X marks the spot
Too often, we are mesmerized by the pure athleticism of competitive sports, especially in the game of basketball.
Like the power and grace of Duke’s Zion Williamson, the quickness and long-range shooting of LSU’s Tremont Waters or the dribble-drive capabilities of Minnesota’s Amir Coffey.
But as much as all of those players’ abilities defined the successes of their teams, against Michigan State, it wasn’t enough to claim victory over the Spartans in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
And maybe that’s because, in the end, they didn’t have that added component that the Spartans enjoyed as MSU marched to the Final Four with their cerebral big man in sophomore forward Xavier Tillman.
While Tillman’s contributions in points and rebounds - averaging 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds as well as being first on the team in blocks with 64 and second in steals with 37 - have been well documented during No. 2-seeded MSU’s run to an 8:49 p.m. (CBS) national semifinals meeting on Saturday with No. 3-seeded Texas Tech, it may be his cerebral approach to playing the game that has made him one of the Spartans’ most valuable and effective weapons throughout this 2019 postseason run.
Take for example the subtle eye roll he delivered to All-American guard Cassius Winston to signal the opening needed for Winston to receive Tillman’s game-clinching inbounds pass along the sidelines in MSU’s one-point win over the No. 1 seeded Blue Devils.
And, if that’s not impressive enough consider this: Tillman’s explanation of a crucial play late in Sunday’s win over Duke.
“So that play, at the end of the game, we were down three and Cash (Cassius Winston) threw me a lob. Right before that, I saw my man just completely jump Cash. He didn’t guard me at all. So, I told Cash, ‘Next time, look at me for the lob,’ just because I saw that my man wasn’t going to guard me. And we ran the same exact play and that’s what we did, we got the lob play.’’
It has become a player-coached team, something Izzo and his coaching staff always hopes will take place.
MSU associate head coach Dwayne Stephens heaped praise upon his second-year big man for plays like that - plays he’s been making all season.
“For me, it reminds me a lot of (former Spartan) Draymond (Green),’’ Stephens said. “Draymond was almost a player-coach, where he watched a lot of film, he studied the game and he understood what was going on with everybody on the court. Xavier has some of that in him in the fact that he always is aware of what’s going on, where he needs to be, where he can offer help. He just has a high IQ and it starting to show now.
“That allows other guys to pressure their man a little more knowing that X (Tillman) is going to be there to help. It allows some of us that are not as gifted athletically . . . he can make up for some of that and that’s big for our team.’’
And as if on cue, after some introspective thought, Tillman addressed the idea of being labeled a “cerebral big man” in a game that relies, sometimes too much, on a player’s athleticism rather than their smarts.
“I like that statement, really. What do you call it? Cerebral big man? I like that. I’m going to use that,’’ Tillman said with a smile before offering proof of why he deserves that label. “(Really though), I think it’s a true statement. When I’m on the court, I’m always analyzing how the defense is playing, where I can attack, what’s open for my teammates, what I can find for them.’’
BRIMMING WITH CONFIDENCE
That’s right, keep questioning Izzo’s decisions, methods of motivation, teaching and coaching acumen.
While the Spartans may not win a third national title, Izzo and his staff have already pushed the right buttons to put a couple of key members of this year’s MSU freshman class - Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown - in position to enjoy future successes.
While we have witnessed the success Henry has displayed since being verbally lambasted during a timeout by Izzo in the First Round victory over Bradley, make no mistake about it, the confidence that was gifted to Brown en route to his career-high 15 points against LSU in the Sweet 16 made just as much of an impression and could prove beneficial against the Red Raiders and for the foreseeable future.
Prior to his offensive outburst against the No. 3-seeded Tigers, the 6-foot-7 wing had only scored in double figures once during his first season at MSU, collecting 11 points against Wisconsin-Green Bay back on Dec. 16th.
After his performance against LSU, Brown feels like his chances of providing his team with more double-figure contributions can become a regular occurrence.
“(The game against LSU) brought my confidence way up,” he said. “I know I’ve still got to do some things out there, defensively and offensively, but just to have that kind of game in the NCAA Tournament, to go out there and help my brothers, is probably one of the greatest things to happen (to me). Coming in, I just wanted to give my team the maximum effort that I have. They saw me on some open looks and I got the shots.
“So, my mindset going into (Saturday) is just to be as locked in as possible. In order to win, we’ve got to play two good teams and I know it’s going to be a battle out there, so I just want to be as locked in as possible to give my teammates everything I’ve got out there.’’
GROWTH SPURT
In many ways, it’s interesting but also satisfying to hear the Spartans freshmen like Henry, Brown and Foster Loyer talk about who they were during those initial practices at MSU and who they have become as the stakes of the NCAA Tournament ramp up on every possession.
Henry admits his journey to maturity and understanding what it takes at this level has been just as satisfying as the 10.3 points and 5.8 rebounds he’s averaged during the first four games of the NCAA Tournament.
“The first Aaron Henry that stepped on this court, I wouldn’t say was nervous but I wouldn’t say the most prepared for what was going to happen,” Henry said of himself. “I mean, I knew Coach Izzo was going to be on me because I was a freshman and I didn’t know how hard it was going to be, but it was harder than I expected for sure. But I’m glad because I see that he does that to most freshmen because the outcome can be this Aaron Henry now. It’s a different player and he’s a better player than what he was before, in all aspects of the game. And he’s trusted me with a lot more and he’s got a lot more confidence in me than he did when I first got here.’’
Maybe the biggest reason that Izzo has placed more trust in the 6-foot-6 Henry is because of the character he has developed and shown to his teammates over the course of six months.
“It’s just who I was growing up,’’ Henry said when asked about his unselfish approach. “I was always taught to be like that and just looking out for the person that’s next to you because I’m always going to have an opportunity to do what I have to do. You know, it’s just about the next person, just always uplifting somebody else. And on the basketball court it teaches you things like that. You’ve got to play with four other players and the ultimate goal is to win and you can’t play without those four other players. So just knowing that, it’s about carrying (that approach) off the court and keeping it on the court too.’’