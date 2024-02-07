This year for NGWSD I wanted to highlight some research and testimonials that speak to the importance of women and girls working and participating in sports.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) is today, Feb. 7, 2024. NGWSD, sponsored by the Women’s Sports Foundation , honors the achievements of girls and women in sports.

Recently, The Wasserman Collective put out a report titled “From the Shadows to the Spotlight - A new look at the increased media coverage in women’s sports”.

Recently, we have seen an uptick in support of women's sports. From Caitlin Clark leading the Iowa Hawkeyes basketball team with machine precision to the Nebraska volleyball team breaking the national and world women’s sports attendance record in Memorial Stadium, female athletes are continuing to break barriers.

If growth continues at the same rate it has over the last five years, women's share of sports media coverage has the potential to reach closer to 20% by 2025.

If you want to learn more about women’s sports and the media coverage they receive I highly recommend reading the Wasserman report in its entirety.

The space for increased coverage is coming because leagues are growing (and making more money), attendance is increasing, more young girls are getting involved in sports (thanks to Title IX) to work up to becoming college recruits and professional athletes, companies are cashing in on this growth with increased sponsorships, and female athletes are driving up engagement through their social media presence.

Our own team here at Spartans Illustrated has followed suit by covering MSU women’s soccer making history the last few seasons, MSU gymnastics making a name for themselves, and Robyn Fralick leading the MSU women’s basketball team to new and exciting heights. Follow along with us for continued coverage of Spartan women's athletics.

Within our network here at Rivals, we have a small group of women covering sports at the high school and collegiate levels.

I have gathered up a few of their opinions about what it means to be a woman working in the male-dominated field of sports journalism. Just as it is important to highlight female athletes on TV and in social media, it is also important to highlight women working in other areas of sports.

I asked these journalists and photographers a couple simple questions: why they chose this career path and what their advice would be to younger girls and women looking to step foot into the sports journalism world.

Here are some themes from their answers:

1. Confidence is key. There are going to be setbacks, moments where you are looked down upon, and times where you feel like the smallest person in the room. But, if you want to be apart of telling the stories of athletes and recounting the games that everyone loves, you have to be willing to push through. "Don’t be scared to walk into a room full of men or to be the first person to speak to a player."

2. Find those within this space who will build you up and notice the unique skills you bring to the table. Having mentors that see the value in your passion is the most important part. (And BE a mentor to others so that we can expand our community)

The most impactful statement from my Rivals colleagues is as follows:

"I have had many instances where I thought about quitting and moving on from sports because of how I have been treated by men in this industry. It has been hard and scary but also so rewarding and fulfilling. I thought: 'If I quit now, what kind of example am I setting? If I don’t speak up for myself, then how will things change?' It is not an easy road, but if you have the passion for what you are pursuing then everything in your way are simply speed bumps."

Happy National Girls and Women in Sports Day from Spartans Illustrated and a special thank you to Phoebe Winters (of HokieHaven), Kathryn Brody (of Happy Valley Insider), Deana King (of NCpreps), Kelly Branigan (of Spartans Illustrated), Heather Weikel (of Happy Valley Insider), and Caitlin Johnston (of Happy Valley Insider) for being willing to share their insights and being inspirations to other girls and women wanting to break into working in sports.