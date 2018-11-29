I was able to catch up with JJ McCarthy a 2021 pro-style quarterback for Nazareth Academy, from La Grange Park, Ill, earlier this week. We talked about his thoughts on the Michigan State football program, his sophomore season that ended with a state championship, and his thoughts on Spartan WR commit Alante Brown.

When asked for his thoughts on Michigan State he gave the program and coaches rave reviews. "They are a consistent winner," McCarthy said. "Coach Salem knows how to develop quarterbacks for the next level. Their defense is sick!"