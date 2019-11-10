Just 12 days after the unparalleled joy of seeing Winston brothers take the basketball court together in East Lansing, the family of Cassius Winston is enduring an unspeakable tragedy, according to news published by the Detroit Free Press.

The Free Press confirmed that Zachary Winston, a younger brother of Michigan State basketball great Cassius Winston, was struck and killed by an Amtrak train, Saturday evening in Albion, Mich.

Amtrak confirmed with the Detroit Free Press that 355 Wolverine Train, en route to Chicago, “came into contact with a person on the track” at 8:41 p.m.

“Our hearts are filled with sorrow for the Winston family,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said in a statement released by the university. “Their pain over the sudden loss of Zachary is unimaginable.

“It’s impossible to find the right words in this moment, other than to say that we will support the family in whatever way they need.”

The Albion Police Department is investigating.

Zachary Winston, Cassius Winston and Khy Winston took the floor together on Nov. 29 when the younger Winstons’ Albion College basketball team played Cassius Winston’s Michigan State squad in an exhibition at Breslin Center. Zachary, 19, did not play due to injury. Cassius and Khy played against one another. Cassius said after the game it was one of the more special moments of his college career.

Izzo scheduled the Michigan State game against Albion solely so that Cassius could play against his brothers.

Michigan State is scheduled to play Binghamton at 7 p.m. Sunday evening.

Michigan State basketball has not confirmed the news as of 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, but Tweets from Michigan State coaches, players, former players and other members of the athletic department mourn the loss of Zachary Winston.



