Cass Tech's Jalen Thompson talks recent MSU visit
The 2023 four-star DE Jalen Thompson out of Detroit Cass Tech holds nearly 30 offers including Michigan, Michigan State, USC, Georgia, Penn State, Kentucky, and Cincinnati who all made his top ten ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news