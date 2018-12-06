Vernon Carey, the nation’s No. 1 basketball recruit for 2019, committed to Duke over Michigan State shortly after noon on Thursday in a decision broadcast live by ESPN.

The 6-foot-10 Carey took two official visits to Michigan State, but Duke pulled ahead during the autumn months, punctuated by his midnight madness visit to Duke.

Michigan State will now turn its full attention to the nation’s No. 6 player, Isaiah Stewart, of La Lumiere School in La Porte, Ind.

Stewart has taken official visits to Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky, Syracuse and Washington.

As was the case with Carey, Michigan State has been perceived as being in the top two or three for Stewart for several months, and strong indications late in the summer and again during his official visit to Michigan State in October that the Spartans had become the team to beat. Whether that remains the case now that Carey has made his decision remains to be seen.

Michigan State has one signee for the class of 2019 in Malik Hall, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan. Hall is ranked the No. 49 player in the country by Rivals.com. He picked MSU over Purdue, Florida State and others on Nov. 14.

MSU has an additional verbal commitment for the class of 2019 in four-star guard Mark “Rocket” Watts, originally from Detroit and now attending Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio. Although Watts is committed to Michigan State and continues to say he is strongly aligned with Michigan State, he did not sign with the Spartans during the November signing period. He says he plans to sign with Michigan State in the spring.

As for Carey, the strength of Duke's program was too much for MSU to overcome.

“The reason why I chose Duke is Coach K and the recruiting class they are bringing in this year," Carey said. "They see me as a position-less player. They said I can be anywhere on the court. That worked well with me.”



