Carey Futurecast as of 12/1

Vernon Carey with Tom Izzo during his 2nd official visit
Vernon Carey will announce his decision on December 6th. It is widely believed that this is a Duke versus MSU battle. There are experts bullish on both schools' chances. Is this the recruiting battle in which MSU finally wins in going head-to-head with Duke? Or will Duke crush MSU’s spirit once again? Stay tuned as information will begin to trickle in as coaches are made aware of his decision.

Analysist Pick Date Comments

SpartanInsight

MSU

9/15

Spartan Mag recruiting expert

OhioSpartan

MSU

9/16

Spartan Mag staff

J. Densmore

Duke

11/2

Rivals analyst

Corey Evans

Duke

11/13

Corey has recently said this is his gut feeling, and changed his pick from MSU to Duke

Gary Freeman

MSU

11/22

National analyst

Fan futurecast for MSU

46%

12/1

It is between MSU and Duke

Fan futurecast for Miami

23%

12/1

Not a real possibility at this point

Fan futurecast for Duke

18%

12/1

Are Duke fans not confident?
