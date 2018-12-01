Carey Futurecast as of 12/1
Vernon Carey will announce his decision on December 6th. It is widely believed that this is a Duke versus MSU battle. There are experts bullish on both schools' chances. Is this the recruiting battle in which MSU finally wins in going head-to-head with Duke? Or will Duke crush MSU’s spirit once again? Stay tuned as information will begin to trickle in as coaches are made aware of his decision.
|Analysist
|Pick
|Date
|Comments
|
SpartanInsight
|
MSU
|
9/15
|
Spartan Mag recruiting expert
|
OhioSpartan
|
MSU
|
9/16
|
Spartan Mag staff
|
J. Densmore
|
Duke
|
11/2
|
Rivals analyst
|
Corey Evans
|
Duke
|
11/13
|
Corey has recently said this is his gut feeling, and changed his pick from MSU to Duke
|
Gary Freeman
|
MSU
|
11/22
|
National analyst
|
Fan futurecast for MSU
|
46%
|
12/1
|
It is between MSU and Duke
|
Fan futurecast for Miami
|
23%
|
12/1
|
Not a real possibility at this point
|
Fan futurecast for Duke
|
18%
|
12/1
|
Are Duke fans not confident?