Michigan State spent most of the year trying to prove that the Spartans’ pass defense was good enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the Spartans’ outstanding run defense.

The Spartan pass defenders eventually earned strong acclaim, ranking tied for No. 2 in the Big Ten in yards allowed per pass attempt in conference games. Michigan State defensive backs Justin Layne (second team), David Dowell (third team) and Khari Willis (third team) earned All-Big Ten honors.

Now, the Spartan secondary is going to have to prove itself all over again - this time without Layne, who opted to forgo his senior season, and Monday’s Redbox Bowl in Santa Clara, Calif., in favor of the NFL Draft.

And they’ll have to do it against one of the top NFL quarterback prospects in the country, in Oregon junior Justin Herbert, and a balanced array of Duck receivers, led by explosive 6-foot-2 wide out Dillon Mitchell.