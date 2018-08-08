SpartanMag.com

Subscribe to SpartanMag, and Get $99 Worth of Stuff Like This. (For a limited time only!)

EAST LANSING - Like most position coaches at this time of year, before their teams have played their first game, Michigan State wide receiver’s coach Terrence Samuel has tried to be guarded in his optimism about projections of success. But when Samuel was asked to talk at length about his receivers at MSU’s media day earlier this week, one got the impression that his starting three of senior Felton Davis, Darrell Stewart and sophomore Cody White are and will be something special. Led by Davis, who began to establish himself as not only one of the top pass catchers in the Big Ten but in the country, MSU’s vertical offense thrived during a 10-win campaign. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Davis led the Spartans in receptions with 55, receiving yards with 776, receiving yards per catch at 14.1 and touchdown catches with nine - all career highs. He had three 100-yard outings and 43 (78.2 percent) of his catches resulted in either a first down or a touchdown. All of that production earned him a ranking that left him tied at No. 3 in the conference and tied for 25th in FBS in receiving TDs, while also giving him a No. 6 ranking in the Big Ten in receiving yards. Samuel thinks the three-year letter winner is on the brink of leaving his mark as one of MSU’s best at his craft and becoming an NFL-quality wide receiver. But first, he needs to improve in a few areas.

“The biggest thing for Felton is yards after the catch, his run after the catch’’ Samuel said. “I also want to see him on 50-50 balls get a lot higher. When that ball goes up there, I want his timing and rhythm (to be) where he comes down with those balls a lot more. He started to do a lot more on the back end of (last) season but I want him to be able to do that for 11, 12 or 13 games or however many that might be. “I’d (also) say, if he wants to take that next step, if he wants the big pay day, he’s going to have to play angry every time he comes out there on the football field. He’s going to have to find a reason to be ticked off and take it and put it on the DB or the individual that’s in front of him: ‘I’m going to go get the ball, no one can stop me.’ “If he plays ticked off, because he’s already got the intelligence, that will take him to that a whole another level. If he gets into that, the way Burb (Aaron Burbridge) was his senior year, coming out that Cotton Bowl year against Baylor, coming into the spring, we couldn’t stop Burb and there was nothing I could say to Burb. Burb was like, ‘This is mine, I’m the star, throw me the ball.’ If Felton gets into that mind state, he can have that same type of year.’’ Davis, who’s never short on confidence, had no problem accepting his coach’s challenge. “Coach Sam notices that when I get into a game or at practice when I get mad, I take my game to another level,’’ Davis said. “I play way more physical than what I look, and I block way more physical, and I play super, super fast. Some people get mad and lose themselves but for me, I feel like that’s how I’ve always been. If I get angry, I could play like the (Incredible) Hulk. So you don ‘t want to see me angry. “As far as my YAC, I’m still working on it. I feel I still need to improve it but it’s coming. It’s all about quick movement and changing the angle. A DB is coming at a certain angle and as long as you know where you left him and what angle he’s coming at most likely he’s going to miss the tackle.’’ Stewart, who has made himself into one of the Spartans’ top playmakers, also enters the upcoming season with a wealth of expectations. And Samuel feels there’s no reason that the versatile 6-2, 214-pound wideout can’t become as valuable as some of his Spartan predecessors.

MORE SIZZLE FROM STEWART?

He also led the team in plays resulting in 20 yards or more with 13, while also ranking second in receptions (50) and receiving yards (501). More than half of his 50 catches resulted in a first down or a touchdown. Samuel expects a lot more from Stewart this season. “He’s in that same framework of maximizing when he’s got the ball in his hands,” Samuel said. “I want him to be a more physical runner. With his size and his strength, he should bully people and I should see that. Yea, he started fast at the beginning of the season (last year) but he didn’t maintain that speed, that quickness and that burst. The grind of the season, it is what it is but I need to see that physicality out of that body type. He should be imposing.’’

CODY WHITE 'SCARY' GOOD

White, who probably made the best of his opportunities despite being a freshman last season, is the third member of this group predicted to take his game to a higher level.

He ranked third on the team in receptions with 35 and receiving yards with 490 last year. Those numbers set an MSU true freshman record for most receiving yards in a single season, while the 35 catches were second most by a true freshman since running back Sedrick Irvin recorded 40 in 1996. B.J. Cunningham had 41 catches for 528 yards as a redshirt freshman in 2008. “As a freshman, it was scary how fast he learned the offense. His intelligence and just being football aware,’’ Samuel said. “He grew up around football. He’s played quarterback, he’s played wide receiver, so he sees things from a lot of different perspectives.” White’s father, Sheldon White, is Executive Director of Player Personnel & Recruiting at Michigan State. Sheldon White worked for 19 years in the front office with the Detroit Lions, including one year as interim general manager. He played six seasons in the NFL. “So when you have that age of growing up around NFL camps, you’re ready for opportunities and maximizing opportunities,” Samuel said. “With Cody, it’s just continually making that progress. I want him to block better, I want him to understand the angles of blocking better. I also want to see him continue to make his 50-50 balls. “He’s a big guy but being a little more efficient in reeling in DBs on our deeper routes on the post, on the goal and things of that nature.’’

CHAMBERS AND THE REST