Camp Update: Tucker continues 'big-picture' coaching while overseeing CBs

East Lansing, Mich. - The first practice of Mel Tucker’s third year as head coach at Michigan State began a little differently than in the past.

With Tucker handling cornerback coaching duties this season, as opposed to his previous two years, the Spartan head coach was more hands-on with one specific position group as Michigan State kicked off August camp on Thursday morning at the Duffy Daugherty Football Building practice fields.

Tucker installed the initial building blocks of pass defense technique for the 10 cornerbacks who dressed for Thursday’s practice.

And Tucker loved it.

“It helps me mentally, because I just love to coach,” Tucker said of focusing on one position group at the outset of practice. “It relaxes me a lot more when I can actually get my hands on guys and work with them because that’s what I love to do.”

Tucker took over as cornerbacks coach during spring practice after he shuffled the coaching staff in the off-season. In Tucker’s first two years, Michigan State operated with two defensive backs coaches and one defensive line coach.

After Tucker fired defensive line coach Ron Burton, Tucker hired a new defensive line coach, Marco Coleman, and a pass rush coach, Brandon Jordan. Jordan spends most of his time with defensive ends.

In investing two position coaches on the d-line, Tucker had to remove one assistant coach from another area. When former cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman left for the same job at Georgia Tech, Tucker opted to fill Tillman’s slot on the staff with himself, rather than hire a new cornerbacks coach. That created room for Jordan on the staff.

Harlon Barnett is listed as the team’s associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. But Barnett focuses on coaching the safeties.

Barnett, who served as defensive backs coach under Mark Dantonio for several years, has the capacity to oversee the entire secondary when Tucker roams the practice field as head coach.

When Barnett and Tucker share the coaching of defensive backs, it’s similar to the Dantonio/Barnett tradeoff of the Dantonio head coaching era when Dantonio used to oversee safeties while Barnett coached the cornerbacks. It’s also similar to the Dantonio/Saban tradeoff when Nick Saban coached the corners while Dantonio oversaw the secondary as a whole back in the late 1990s when Saban was head coach.

Coaching defensive backs is Tucker’s root expertise.

He played defensive back at Wisconsin and he focused on defensive backs coaching as a grad assistant at Michigan State from 1997-98. He coached defensive backs at Miami (Ohio), LSU, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns, prior to becoming a defensive coordinator for the Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears.

He then served as defensive backs coach at Alabama for one year before becoming defensive coordinator at the University of Georgia.

Tucker spent most of Thursday’s practice as a roving instructor, and big-picture observer. That’s the way it will be all season.

“The only time I’m really honed in with the cornerbacks is during the individual periods when we are just working on specific techniques for those guys,” Tucker said. “The rest of the time, I just float during the walk-throughs and some of the group periods and special teams.

“When there is more group work, more team work, then I’m more big-picture. During special teams, I’m always back and forth with the special teams guys from drill to drill.”

When the team breaks down into 7-, 9- or 11-man units for repetitions that more closely resemble game scrimmaging, Tucker has a happy place for that, too.

“When we do team periods, I’m always on the offensive side of the ball, blowing the whistle, watching both, with the defense facing me,” he said. “That works well for me. I’ve done that for a few years now and I get a chance to see pretty much everything that way.”

On Thursday, the initial individual periods for Tucker’s cornerback group served as a refresher for the veterans and installation for rookies.

“Today we worked on press coverage and I thought the technique was sound and solid,” Tucker said. “It needs to get better but the guys know that every time we step on the field, we have to work on those things.”

Michigan State ranked last in the nation, or as Tucker said last week in Indianapolis “dead ass last,” in pass yards allowed.

"Everyone knows that was not a strong suit of our football team,” Tucker said. “We got exposed in games where the opponent's strong suit was throwing the football.

"A lot of those guys are back (for us). So there is a chip on the shoulder, and then pride kicks in. That's going to change but it's going to get changed with the guys in this room. We are going to find a way to get it done and we are going to own it.

"We’ve got pass rush guys. We are better there. But it is really going to be with those guys in there (in the DBs room). We weren't very good last year and we know that. It's really up to us to figure out a way to be more consistent back there to give our team a chance to beat good teams."

Ronald Willams (6-2, 185, 6-Sr., Ferriday, La.) is back after starting nine games last year. He is a transfer from the University of Alabama.

Ameer Speed (6-3, 210, 6-Sr., Jacksonville, Fla.) started three games at Georgia last year before falling to the second string for one of the best defenses in college football history. He transferred to Michigan State during the winter.

Chester Kimbrough (6-0, 180, Sr., New Orleans) started 11 games last year after transferring from the University of Florida. Keep an eye on him to possibly start at nickel back this year.

Charles Brantley (6-0, Soph., Venice, Fla.) started one game as a true freshman last year, and cemented victory over Michigan with a one-handed interception in the final minutes. He’s back, along with Marqui Lowery (6-0, 175, R-Soph., Charlotte, N.C.), who started two games last season. He is a transfer from the University of Louisville.

“In order to get to where we need to go, that group has to play really well,” Tucker said. “In order to have a really good defense, you have to have really good corner play. So there is a lot of pressure on those guys, and they know it, but that’s a good thing.

“We are going to work together and work to get better every single day, but that individual part of practice at the beginning is really the foundation of what they have to do because when you really work on the specific techniques, you get to slow it down, get a chance to teach. You teach in a progression. They are like building blocks, so when they get to a scrimmage or they get to the game, they can execute with a high level of confidence. And if something is broke, you know how to fix it because you can just go back to the basic technique and fundamental.”

On day one of August camp for 2022, the Spartan cornerbacks worked on those fundamentals - with the head coach running the drills on a micro level while overseeing the entire operation on the macro.

“We got good work today,” Tucker said.