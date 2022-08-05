Camp Update: Snow eager to perform as an 'athlete who plays linebacker'

East Lansing, Mich. — Although he’s listed as a linebacker on Michigan State’s 2022 football roster, junior Darius Snow does not want to be defined by what is a new position for him this season.

Snow wrapped up his first practice of August camp at the Duffy Daugherty Football Building Thursday morning, another milestone in what has been a busy offseason for the safety-turned-linebacker. Snow, a graphic design major from Frisco, Texas, has been preparing for the transition to his new position since the end of last season, when he proved to be one of the hardest hitters on the team as his role increased.

He may be kicking off the new season at linebacker, but Snow says he can contribute more to the team than what his positional assignment may suggest. That’s why, when asked if he finally feels like a linebacker after his first day of practice, Snow didn’t hesitate: “I feel like an athlete,” he said with a smile. “I feel like an athlete that’s playing linebacker.”

Snow has already proven his versatility as an athlete for the Spartans in his first two years after spending time at the nickelback position in certain formations under defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton. He, along with the rest of the revamped linebacker room, expect to get snaps at a variety of positions this fall.

“I expect a lot of people to play,” said Snow, the son of former MSU basketball great Eric Snow. “We have some versatile depth in the room. We’ve got guys who can play defensive end, who can play nickel, who can play safety if needed. It’s a versatile room, which I think is the best kind of room.”

Among the returners for Michigan State at linebacker are redshirt sophomore Cal Haladay, who started for Michigan State and clinched a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl with a 78-yard pick-six off Pittsburgh’s Jake Frantl. Sophomore Ma’a Gaoteote and redshirt senior Ben VanSumeren are also expected to see significant minutes at the position after they both entered and subsequently exited the transfer portal during the offseason.

Noah Harvey, who registered 32 total tackles last season as a redshirt senior, and Quavaris Crouch, who remains in the transfer portal after totaling 75 tackles, must be replaced this fall. Mel Tucker and his staff have replenished the position through the transfer portal. The linebacking room, overall, will be deeper, more athletic and better than a year ago.

Jacoby Windmon (6-2, 230, Sr., New Orleans) and Aaron Brulé (6-1, 220, 5-Sr., Metairie, La.) come in as transfers from UNLV and Mississippi State, respectively. They are poised to have a major impact at the position.

Windmon posted 119 total tackles as a starter last season at UNLV, which was good for 13th in the FBS.

Brulé started eight of the 12 games the Bulldogs played last season, and he registered a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss.

As a returning upperclassman who has already played multiple positions on defense for Michigan State, Snow can see the unique athletic potential within the deep group of linebackers.

With more athletic versatility in the linebacking room, and Hazelton taking over the coaching of linebackers this year, the Spartans could become more diversified and accountable at the second level of defense.

“I assume that we’re going to be more aggressive,” Snow said. “I think we’ve always wanted to be more aggressive.

“Obviously some injuries on the back end affected that last year. But I think this year we have the opportunity to be really aggressive. We have more depth so we can do more aggressive things and I’m looking forward to that.”

This athleticism, Snow added, gained polish through an offseason’s worth of strength and conditioning work, led by strength coach Jason Novak.

Snow specifically worked on increasing his speed and explosiveness, which will help amplify his natural tackling ability. From running with a more narrow arm angle, to lifting his knees higher while accelerating, to starting his bursts with more precise footing, the technical side of being an explosive athlete is something that Snow has prioritized since the spring.

With the first day of fall practice in the books and the start of the 2022 season nearly four weeks away, the time for Snow to prove himself at a new position, but more importantly to him, as an athlete, is quickly approaching. Snow knows this, and he is confident he and his teammates will use their athleticism and depth to their advantage.

“Guys won’t get tired,” Snow said. “And if they do, just tap the helmet and bring in another guy that's capable of doing everything you're doing. More depth, more versatility, more opportunity to make plays.

“At the end of the day, I’m a football player who makes plays. As long as you’re making plays, it doesn’t matter what position you’re playing, that’s how I see it.”